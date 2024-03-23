Property owners respond after county begins demolition at mobile home park

Emergency demolition began at the Lake Downey Mobile Home Park Friday after the county deemed it unsafe for the public.

Commissioner Mayra Uribe has been pushing to remove abandoned structures on the property after multiple code enforcement issues and neighbors begged the county to take action.

“They need to really heal from all the things they’ve been through,” said Uribe.

Property owner Dr. Usha Jain sent Channel 9 this statement in response to the demolition:

“Lake Downey Mobile Park County could not control the drug infestation and the neighbor safety was a major concern and we took a bold step the close the park for the community safety. We took more than a million dollar loss but safety was a big concern and lives are more precious than money. And decision was made to close the park for the safety of the neighborhood and homeless. If County cannot control the homeless and drugs then (what can) a regular citizen can do. If the county controls the drugs and homelessness than Orlando would be more beautiful. We are devastated with the situation but that was the only choice left to close the park.”

Read: Friday’s rains temporarily drop Central Florida’s pollen count; more rain to come

According to the county, no one has lived legally at mobile home park since November of last year. That’s when residents were evicted after the property’s owner failed to their bills. County documents show the owners racked up violations, fines and liens that add up to more than 2.8 million dollars.

For months following, the property had been plagued by crime, drugs and suspicious fires.

The most recent one happened just two weeks ago. Rodney Haynes saw the flames bursting from his apartment next door.

No one was hurt but the fire reached the property’s fence line, forcing neighbors to act fast.

Read: Orange County to discuss paying OnePULSE Foundation’s property taxes

That was the last straw for the county. Leaders got a permit expedited and approved within three days to get rid of the problematic property themselves this week.

“I’ve kind of reached my point where I don’t really trust the landowners at this point,” said Uribe. “And I don’t know what legally has to happen but we need to move forward.”

Commissioner Uribe hopes to have the land completely cleared out within the next two weeks.

The land is currently earmarked for new development – upscale apartments at market rate. But that process can’t start until the current owners sell, or get it taken away. That process could take years.

Read: Princess Kate diagnosed with cancer

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.