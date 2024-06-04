Property damage reported after shots fired in Lawrence, police say

Police are investigating a shooting in Lawrence on Monday night.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the Oxford Street area found that nobody was injured but there was damage to the surrounding properties, according to authorities.

Officials say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

