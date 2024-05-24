As property crime rises in Wilmington, here's what to know to stay protected

In October 2023, the Wilmington Police Department issued a plea to residents: “Please lock your cars and don’t leave your firearms in your car overnight.”

The warning came in a news release from the Wilmington Police Department stating 64 guns had been stolen from unlocked cars since the beginning of the year.

“Every week in our city law enforcement officers take firearms off criminals during traffic stops, calls for service and other encounters,” the police department said. “Most of the time these firearms were stolen from victims who left their car unlocked.”

Just a few months later, in January 2024, the police department revealed that property crime increased roughly 26% in 2023 in large part because of thefts from cars and retail thefts.

Law enforcement officials point to numerous possible reasons for the rise in property crime, including inflation and continued growth in Wilmington's population.

Car break-in, thefts

When it comes to stealing guns from cars, people who can’t legally purchase a firearm will buy a stolen one off the street, Wilmington police said in the October 2023 release.

"I think it's a matter of the thieves being lucky in combination with record numbers of gun sales," said Lt. Greg Willett, public information officer for the Wilmington Police Department.

But it’s not just guns being stolen. Other items include cellphone charges and even loose change. And often the thefts are from unlocked vehicles.

"That is a huge problem that we face,” Willett said.

Only 4.8% of the larceny from vehicle cases in 2023 stated that the suspect used force to make entry, according to the WPD.

Large congregations of vehicles provide a "target rich environment" for larceny from vehicles to occur, Willett said, pointing to population growth and increase in apartment complexes.

Retail thefts

With retail theft, officials point to inflation and rising costs for retail items as possible explanations for the uptick.

The surge in theft from the larger chain stores has been a major contributing factor to the overall increase in property crime in the area, Willett said. One area of concern is when stores don’t report thefts.

"Some of those stores ... choose not to prosecute. Some don't even call the police," Willett said, clarifying that this is not the case for all retail establishments. "I think what will happen is people will learn who these stores are that don't care, and they'll target those stores."

Edge of Urge is located at 18 Market Street, Wilmington. Shannon Brophy, five-year manager of the store, discussed the impacts that shoplifting can have on small businesses.

For smaller businesses, shoplifting can be a “gut punch,” said Shannon Brophy, who’s been the manager at Edge of Urge in downtown Wilmington for five years.

"It definitely affects us," she said. "We're buying from people that hand make these things, a lot of stuff is handmade...it's too bad."

Brophy said Edge of Urge deals with theft year-round. "We lose money on that, it also distracts us throughout the day ... (and) it makes everybody uncomfortable,” she said.

What can residents do?

Drivers should beware of personalized stickers and identifiers on their car, particularly those that may suggest the presence of a firearm. Additionally, Willett warned that firearms and other valuables should never be left in an unattended vehicle, particularly overnight.

In addition to locking car doors and properly storing firearms, Willett emphasized that reporting theft and larceny incidents could help mitigate the rise in property crime moving forward.

"If you see something suspicious or ... you notice (somebody) shoplifting ... call us and let us know," Willett said. "If we're lucky, we can get an officer out there, we can intercept these folks, (and) we can prevent that loss."

Reporting incidents of theft aids law enforcement to enact preventative measures, Willett said.

"Unfortunately, there is a large side of law enforcement ... that has to be reactionary," Willett said. "We want to prevent crime and we want to be proactive ... but we have to have information to go on."

The Crimes Against Property Division of WPD provides a list of suggestions to protect your home, vehicle, and business on its webpage.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: What to know about property crime, vehicle break-ins in Wilmington, NC