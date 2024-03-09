Properties, pieces & chance cards for St. Louis Monopoly? FOX 2 fans share ideas

ST. LOUIS – Board game makers are working to develop a St. Louis-inspired Monopoly game.

This game aims to be quite different than the brand knockoff St. Louis-opoly or St. Louis Cardinals-themed Monopoly editions from past years. St. Louis landmarks, symbols, and cultural references will take center stage.

Top Trumps USA, the company behind the planned Monopoly board game, is asking for the public’s help with ideas. Folks with St. Louis ties are encouraged to email game idea submissions to St.Louis@toptrumps.com.

What places should go on the board? What pieces should players move along the board? What should be the fate of chance cards?

The digital team at FOX 2 recently asked its Facebook and Instagram followers for ideas. Fans chimed in with quite some interesting suggestions.

Properties (St. Louis Landmarks)

“Arch, [Busch] Stadium, the Blues, Union Station, the Fox [Theatre], Grants Farm, the Zoo, Ted Drewes, Forest Park, Six Flags,” said Debbie.

“The Arch, Busch Stadium, the Enterprise Center, Union Station, Forest Park, Art Museum, and The Science Center,” says Dominike.

“Arch, Ted Drews, Busch Stadium, Zoo, Forest Park, Art Museum, Muny, Fox Theater, Route 66,” says Tracy.

“Busch Stadium, the Arch, Zoo logo, Forest Park,” says Jackie.

“The Hill, the zoo, the Arch, Forest Park,” says Lynn.

“Riverport, Union Station, zoo, arch, Imo’s, Anheuser Busch,” says Angie.

“Ted Drews, the Bevo Mill, Riverfront ,Busch brewery, Science Center,” says Jay.

“Ted Drews, Busch Stadium, The Zoo, The Arch, Union Station, Hwy Farty,” says Pam, inidicating the way some locals pronounce Highway 40 on the last suggestion.

“Imo’s Pizza,” says Carmelina.

“Helfer’s Pastries,” says Kari.

“Gus’s Pretzels,” says Bradley.

“Three pizza places. Imos, Pirrones, and Talaynas. Three St. Louis originals!” says Sara.

“Washington University! Part of the 1904 Worlds Fair and home to many events at the first modern Olympics in the USA,” says Kimberly.

“Powell Hall, the Butterfly House, Botanical Gardens,” says Sandra.

“St Louis Doughnut Shop, Doughnut Drive In and World Famous Doughnut,” says Kathy.

“Instead of railroads, the bridges,” says Ryan.

“The old Arena and the highlands rollercoaster and River City casino,” says Luna.

“Crown Candy Kitchen,” says Tammy.

“City Museum, The Hill & The Loop,” Traci.

“I think they should have it divided into neighborhoods,” says MidtownBarbershopSTL.

“The Wheel,” says Glen.

“UMSL and SLU,” says Susie.

“Cherokee Street, South Grand, Old North, City Museum,” says Maxi.

“K-SHE, THE BULL, Ted Drewes,” says Winnie.

“Botanical Garden, Soulard Market , Tower Grove Park,” says Mickie.

“Vess. The Hill,” says Sandy.

“A “BBQ Sauce Waterworks” utility spot, “Gooey Butter Cake Corner” as a luxury property,” says Bill.

“All the Busch Stadiums,” says Richard.

Player pieces

Viewers suggested many food options, such as Imo’s Pizza and Ted Drewes as player pieces.

“Mauls BBQ sauce bottle,” says Danna.

“Fitz’s Root Beer,” says Lance.

“I want my game piece to be a ravioli,” says Katie.

“Does the car come with expired temp tags?” says Garrett.

“A stolen catalytic converter,” says Jeffrey.

“Potholes,” says Lily.

“The Arch,” says T.J.

“The Stanley Cup,” says Sandy.

“Riverboat or Clydesdales would be good game pieces,” says John.

Chance cards

“A “Meet Me in St. Louis” Chance card,” says Bill.

“A chance card that says “Ope, it’s the arch! Travel directly to the Arch (Boardwalk),” says Gina.

“Land on Red Hot Riplets. Get burned. Go back two spaces,” says Bridget.

“Did they remove the “go straight to jail”, or “do not collect $200” for this version?,” says Ben.

“One of the chance cards says, “You are a Cubs fan. You go directly to jail,” says Rachel.

“A secure parking lot that charges $40,” says John.

“Broken car window, your neighbor gets to steal $500,” says Tim.

“Maybe a chance card that says, stuck in traffic in I-64, go back three spaces,” says John.

“Win a local BBQ contest, collect $100,” John adds.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.