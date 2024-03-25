Propane tank truck rolls over in Farmington; pickup driver charged with leaving scene

Mar. 25—FARMINGTON — A Wilton man was charged Monday after police said he pulled onto state Route 4 in front of a propane fuel truck, causing it to roll over and leak fuel briefly.

"No one was injured," Police Chief Kenneth Charles said.

Scott McAuley was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident, Charles said late Monday afternoon.

The 2024 Freightliner from Valley Gas and Oil in Kingfield was heading west toward Wilton when driver Zachary Mitchell, 25, of Phillips swerved to avoid hitting McAuley's pickup truck turning from Red Schoolhouse Road, the chief said.

The tanker rolled onto its side and leaked fuel briefly. It is owned by Fabian of Oakland, which bought Valley Gas and Oil, Charles said.

Farmington and Wilton firefighters, and other agencies assisted with traffic and other duties. Maine Department of Environmental Protection was notified about the leak.

Before the truck was righted, a 300-foot perimeter was established for public safety. Traffic was detoured and Regional School Unit 9 was notified to have buses take alternative routes for the afternoon runs.

Emergency crews cleared the scene near Domino's about 3:30 p.m.

