Prop 1 results: Opponents of $6.4 billion mental health plan concede it's likely to pass

Despite more than a million ballots yet to be counted, opponents of California’s $6.38 billion Proposition 1 conceded Tuesday that it is likely to pass.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's ambitious measure is intended to improve and expand the state's mental health services, representing one of the most significant statewide investments to manage the growing crisis of homelessness. Though it has not officially made it past the finish line, the recent statement from Californians Against Proposition 1 campaign signal the end to the week-long count is near.

“We almost took down the bear, but it looks like we will fall short,” the statement says. “Today, as the principal opponents of Proposition 1, we concede that it is almost certain to pass.”

Despite polling in recent months indicating voters approved the measure and would pass by several points, Proposition 1 has fast become one of the tightest March 5 primary contests. Opponents said Tuesday they expect to lose by a razor-thin margin.

Since early results dropped the day after Election Day, there has been little movement, with the "yes" vote gaining 0.2% over the "no" vote as of Tuesday’s data, in a 50.4% to 49.6% nail-biter. Latest results have supporters of the measure outweighing detractors by approximately 41,000 ballots — less than 1% of the vote.

More: California primary election live results: Proposition 1 vote gap closes overnight

Why is it taking so long to count votes?

California is known the world over for its superlatives: from having the nation's biggest economy and largest population, to being home to a host of natural wonders. When it comes to its vote-counting process, California is also a leader, but with one of the slowest ballot processing times.

For those accustomed to California's lengthy election process, it's not unusual that Proposition 1, the state's sole proposition on this year's primary ballot, is still too close to call nearly a week after polls closed. However, the suspense over whether the measure will pass has inevitably led many to ask: Why is it taking so long?

County elections officials begin opening and processing vote-by-mail ballot envelopes up to 29 days before Election Day and make those results public once polls close. A head start, yes, but Californians overwhelmingly vote by mail, so the sheer volume of ballots to wade through is massive. In the last three elections, nearly 90% of votes were cast by mail.

Over the past several days, election workers have been sorting through these millions of ballots to confirm each voter's registration status, verify signatures and ensure each person did not vote elsewhere. Only then is the vote counted.

Of the 5.4 million ballots already counted, figures from the California Secretary of State point to more than 1.5 million vote-by-mail ballots, though the number is likely to rise as counting continues. As of Monday March 11, there are an estimated 1.9 million ballots yet to be processed. Nearly 600,000 of these ballots come from Los Angeles, Orange and Sacramento counties.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tours the ABC Recovery Center in Indio on March 1, 2024 with Chris Yingling, CEO of the facility.

What would California Prop 1 do, if passed?

If it passes, California's nearly $6.4 billion mental health funding measure will mark a victory for Newsom and Democratic leadership amid a budget shortfall and growing calls to do more to address the state's years-long crisis of homelessness.

California has nearly half of the nation's unsheltered population, and nationwide surveys suggest at least 21% of those experiencing homelessness report having a serious mental illness, and 16% report having a substance use disorder. Studies and point-in-time surveys have estimated an even larger proportion of the homeless and unsheltered population have or have a history of mental health conditions or substance abuse.

Supporters of the measure say it will add critical support for those by expanding the number of treatment beds available in the state and establishing permanent supportive housing. It would also require counties to spend more of their existing mental health funds on people who chronically experience homelessness.

Members of the Resiliency Empowerment Support Team (REST) Letha Croff, left, and Torie Baxter, second from left, talk to a homeless person sleeping under a bridge in Chico, Calif., Feb. 8, 2024. Butte County officials fear the REST program would lose its funding if California voters approve Proposition 1.

The proposition includes two parts: Senate Bill 326, to change the existing Mental Health Services Act, which established a 1% personal income tax for those making more than $1 million per year to fund services; as well as Assembly Bill 531, establishing a $6.38 billion general obligation bond.

The bond will go toward adding 11,150 new treatment beds and supportive housing units, as well as adding more than 26,00 outpatient spots, according to the governor's website. Included in the bond is $1 billion set aside specifically for veterans’ housing.

Supporters say the measure is a needed source of new funding to address homelessness, while opponents decry its cost and argue it would drain or impede existing programs geared toward helping people with substance abuse and mental health challenges due to new funding structures.

When will the California primary results be certified?

Counties will continue to release vote tallies throughout the week, up until 5 p.m. Friday March 15. Depending on how many votes each county can process by the week's end, the suspense could extend into the following week. With such a tight margin, a few thousand votes have the power to tip the race one way or the other, so an early call on the race often seen in larger competitions such as president and Congress is not likely.

It isn’t until April 12 that all votes from all primary elections are officially certified, however, the opponents’ concession suggests it is likely to pass.

This story was updated March 12 with a statement from the Californians Against Proposition 1 campaign and with updated results from the California Secretary of State.

Kathryn Palmer is the California 2024 Elections Fellow for USA TODAY. Reach her at kapalmer@gannett.com and follow her on X @KathrynPlmr.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Prop 1 results: Opponents concede $6.4B mental health plan likely to pass