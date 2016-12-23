Proof That Paris is Breathtaking During Christmas
From the twinkling lights and stunning architecture to the festive Eiffel Tower, check out just how beautiful Paris is during Christmas time.
From the twinkling lights and stunning architecture to the festive Eiffel Tower, check out just how beautiful Paris is during Christmas time.
Eric: Liberal logic 101: stabbing the back of the only group in the middle East that doesn't want us all dead. It's fairly simple if Israel had its way there would be peace and everyone would get along. If the rest of the middle east has its way there will be another holocaust. who's side are you on?
4.8k