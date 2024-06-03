Promises, bribes, threats: How victims of Arizona substance abuse treatment scams were targeted

Willie Mariano admits he was inebriated, close to blacking out, as he wandered the streets of Gallup, New Mexico, one day in November 2022.

Around 5 p.m., he approached south Second Street near an Alon gas station, walking with others who had also been drinking. Someone they didn't recognize pulled up in a vehicle and started talking about a sobriety program, handing out cards and brochures.

“Just like a lot of people, I was out in Gallup, and was just in my addiction still,” Mariano, who is Navajo, would say later. “I was walking the streets where there are a lot of alcoholics and a vehicle pulled up next to me.”

Not in the right frame of mind, and unaware of the fraudulent sober living homes that would soon blow up into a statewide scandal, Mariano listened as the driver offered to take him to a program in Phoenix. He thought it sounded legitimate.

“I was intoxicated when he picked me up,” Mariano said. “I guess I agreed to go along with him. I thought when he was talking about Phoenix that he was talking about a treatment center called Phoenix. I didn’t think he was going to drive me across the state line 500 miles away.”

It was the beginning of Mariano’s 10-month ordeal, one that would become wrapped up in a sprawling scam that has exploited tribal members from communities across Arizona and in neighboring states.

The scope of the fraud is breathtaking. It unleashed a humanitarian crisis that targeted people at their most vulnerable, many of them Native Americans who were far from home. The victims were promised help that never came, isolated from their families and friends who feared they were missing or dead. They were lied to, threatened, blackmailed. They were given alcohol and drugs at their weakest moments.

How many people fell victim is difficult to measure because many fled or found their way home again, but the stories people tell suggest that thousands of people were taken in, and some never made it out.

Months of investigation have highlighted the loopholes in the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System American Indian Health Program, loopholes that have cost the state about $2.3 billion, according to Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes. It has also left vulnerable tribal members like Mariano on the streets and in need of help.

“I didn’t know anything about the situation that was going on,” said Mariano, who at the time had recently lost his mother. “I hadn’t met anyone that told me that people were getting picked up and taken to Phoenix. Picking up someone who is obviously intoxicated and driving them 500 miles away was weird to me when I woke up the next day.”

Mariano couldn't recall many details of the journey into Phoenix with the stranger and the other passengers picked up by the driver. When he awoke, he found himself in an unfamiliar house called Johann and Company, dressed in clothes he didn't remember putting on.

Mariano, who is from the New Mexico side of the Navajo Nation, recalled that within the house, there were fellow Navajo residents along with members from other tribes, such as various Pueblos. As quickly as he came to, he was whisked away to complete paperwork with the Department of Economic Services and to enroll in the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System.

“I don’t have AHCCCS, because I’m from New Mexico. I had New Mexico insurance,” Mariano said. “(The driver) took me right away to the DES office and had me apply for AHCCCS and food stamps. They wanted all my information, birth date, and Social Security. When we got to DES, he filled out the forms for me and just had me sign it. I was confused.”

Trapped in a center with no way to get home

The fraudulent facilities had no issue in billing or enrolling people into AHCCCS, investigations found. A 4-year-old was billed for alcohol-related treatment she wasn't getting, Mayes revealed last May. Stories also have emerged of dead people billed through AHCCCS.

The treatment center was a new experience for Mariano, leaving him unsure about the process and what to expect. Opting to remain silent, he went along with it, assuming it was the proper procedure, admitting later that he was naive.

But when he faced delays in getting approved for food stamps, those in charge threatened to kick him out of the house.

Mariano knew he lacked the means to return home if thrown out. Though he stayed in touch with his family, they lacked the resources to retrieve him from so far away.

“I had no way of going home,” Mariano said. “I didn’t want to put my family out because my family doesn't have the kind of money to just come down to Phoenix to get me. I was just trying to stay safe and try to stay in the home.”

These vulnerabilities made it easy for scammers to trap Mariano and others in a perpetual cycle of seeking out the homes as a refuge from the unfamiliar streets, whether brought in by force or coercion. People reported that they were bribed or given things to keep them there, ensuring continued payments from state agencies as scammers billed for treatment.

“They were buying us things to bribe us into staying,” Mariano said. “They were buying us clothes, putting things in the house that we could use. I was thinking, 'This doesn’t look right, you're getting us when we aren't in the right state of mind, or getting us when we are intoxicated.' I met a lot of people that were being supplied alcohol and stuff.”

As time passed, Mariano became more vocal and started speaking up for himself. That’s when the threats escalated from the person who ran the house, a man who went by Kaleb Reid, who seemed to know he wasn’t very close with his family.

“He (Reid) walked up to my face and threatened me,” Mariano said. “It kind of scared me. He made it seem like, ‘No one cares about you. We can do something to you.’ After that first threat, I kept getting threats over and over again.”

Forced to attend 'classes' all day

Mariano said one Saturday after he'd settled in, he was taken to a building that was once a restaurant. He was enrolled in an intensive outpatient program there, an arrangement he found peculiar. The program, he recalls, was called Samia Psychiatry.

Making Mariano and others completely dependent on the captors was a strategic move to keep everyone from leaving and to continue to make money off them by enrolling them in these classes, authorities would later say. Those living in the houses weren’t allowed to have jobs, and so most, if not all, were broke. Their only job was to attend all-day classes.

“They were making us go to these classes every day,” he said. “They were pressuring us and saying if we didn’t go to the classes, then they weren’t going to get paid for that day, even if we were sick.”

Mariano described being confined in a small building with more than 200 people from various sober living facilities across metro Phoenix. All of them were Native Americans. The classes consumed all of their time, and some of the people brought in were also intoxicated.

“When we were at the building for classes they made us go to counselors, because everything they made us do they were billing us for it,” Mariano said. “Sometimes we would see three counselors a day.”

Mariano and others tried calling other houses, but the homes were usually full because of an influx of individuals in a similar situation. Trying to leave was nearly impossible, he said.

Breaking free, on a bus back to Gallup

Word of the fraudulent sober living homes started circulating on social media, catching Mariano's attention. He recalled scrolling through TikTok and encountering videos where people warned others about deceitful sober living facilities that were targeting members of the Indigenous community.

“Everything that they were describing was exactly the situation we were in,” Mariano recalled. “So I brought it up.”

The person in charge of the home denied that their program was a scam, and eventually, clients began to find out how much money the providers were getting to house each of them, and they started to demand a cut.

“The clients that were demanding money were getting kicked out of houses or getting threatened,” Mariano said.

As the scam became more widely known, some of the fraudulent centers shut down. The facility in Mesa where Mariano had been staying closed, and its residents were taken to another location south of Chandler. Once they got there, they were stuck.

“Eventually we started talking to the guy who was running it, and the more of us that approached him about the issue, that’s when he finally gave in,” Mariano said. “That day he decided to send us home because he didn’t want to deal with us anymore.”

Mariano recalls that he and others were put on a bus one night in September 2023 about 11 p.m., getting back to Gallup the next morning about 4 a.m., waiting around until his family could pick him up.

Reva Stewart is a Navajo woman who brought attention to the fraudulent sober homes and has continued outreach to help displaced Native Americans find their way home.

Working to hold wrongdoers accountable

Reva Stewart carefully reviews obituaries to locate missing individuals. She's found that many families of those taken to these homes often are not informed of their loved one's passing. Stewart has noticed a pattern where scammers take advantage, appropriating the identities of the deceased before abandoning their bodies.

It's not clear how many victims have been caught up in the scam, and even more disturbing is it's not known how many have died in them.

"I do know one person who ended up dying of a fentanyl overdose," Mariano said. "We were wondering what happened to the guy, and one of the girls who knew him told us that his body was out in the open for a couple hours before they did anything. But afterwards, I don't know what they did with the body. I don't know if the family was contacted."

To address the issue, Stewart is trying to figure out how to obtain DNA samples from those who have died, aiming to match them with reported missing persons. She wonders if the numerous unnamed people in the Maricopa County cemetery could be among those who died in fraudulent care homes. Stewart is also certain that there has been human trafficking of people who have been taken out of the state.

"A lot of these homes will take the body to the park or morgue directly," she said. "They don't ask for paramedics or anybody to come to these homes. These people are scammers; they know what to do."

Stewart was among the two women who first publicly exposed the entire fraudulent living home scheme during a legislative Ad Hoc Committee for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples in November 2022. It was around the same period that Mariano was picked up in Gallup and taken to Mesa.

Since then, Stewart has continued to assist victims in finding their way home. In December, she estimated that she and her group, Stolen People, Stolen Benefits, have helped more than 500 people from Arizona and other states get home. Stewart said all the work she and her group have been doing has been more than what tribal and state governments have done, and they've done it on their own dime.

"What happened to that help?" Stewart said. "What happened to the government and Operation Rainbow Bridge saying, 'We are going to help our people,' or any tribal government for that matter? Everybody was stepping up at that time saying, 'We need to help our people,' now they are trying to get us to sweep it under the rug. My goal is, I will keep this out there until someone listens."

Reva Stewart and Coleen Chatter speak at a 2022 hearing held by the Arizona House Ad Hoc Committee held on the Salt River-Pima Maricopa Indian Community.

Stewart, along with others, has since formed a nonprofit to continue working on assisting victims in need of help. The group is called Turtle Island Women Warriors. People can donate to the group or report or verify a sober living home on this group's website.

"I will keep this out in the media until we get accountability," Stewart said.

'I didn't know where else to go'

The actions of these living facilities went beyond defrauding Medicaid and siphoning off more than $2 billion from Arizona taxpayers. They also preyed on a vulnerable demographic, people grappling with addiction, who believed these facilities were legitimate sanctuaries to aid in their sobriety.

Many of them came from tribal communities that lacked the financial means or resources to establish centers of their own to combat addiction, mental health issues and homelessness.

“For me, I really wanted to change and get help for myself,” Tesla Benally said. "I have a lot of trauma now. I was wondering where I was going to get the help that I needed. I was like, 'Here is another home. Here is another place. They’re just going to kick me out.’”

Benally's journey is a poignant tale of resilience and determination. Before becoming a behavioral health technician and crossing paths with Mariano, she, too, sought resources and a path to overcome her addiction. Caught in the cycle of fraudulent homes, she endured living in between 11-15 of them in less than two years, with some stays lasting no more than two days. Her experience underscores the prevalence of these homes and how easily accessible they were at the peak of the scam.

“I didn’t know where else to go. I was homeless,” Benally said. “I feel like that is how it is for a lot of Natives, because we don’t have anywhere to go and if we go home, we aren’t getting the help we need.”

Tesla Benally sought help for her addiction and fell victim to the sober living homes scam. She is now in recovery and working at Native American Treatment and Recovery Center in Phoenix.

Unlike Mariano, Benally sought out a sober living home that could accommodate her and her children. She called a place she had googled and got a spot in the program. Once she arrived in Phoenix from the Navajo Nation, she said she met representatives from the home off of 12th Street and Indian School Road in Phoenix.

“I went into the van with them, and they took me all the way to the west side near the Cardinals stadium,” Benally said.

As they drove, the person transporting Benally told her she could have her own house where her kids could live, and that the program had bought more homes to expand its operations.

“It was too good to be true,” remembers Benally. “But I was loving it. I was in a brand new house with brand new beds.”

But when Benally caught COVID-19, she had to send for her dad, Kee Benally, who also battled with addiction, to watch her children because she didn't trust those in charge to care for her kids. The people running the facility drove out to Navajo to pick Kee up the next day. Eventually, both father and daughter worked on their sobriety together.

Tesla Benally, a behavioral health technician at Native American Treatment and Recovery Center in Phoenix, says the structure, life skills and coping skills that she sought for her recovery were not offered at the fraudulent sober living homes where she was a resident. Instead, residents just watched TV, she says.

Kee later relapsed and was told to leave along with Benally and her kids. From that point on, it was about survival and finding shelter. It was horrible for Benally and her dad, but it turned out to be good for predatory sober living homes waiting for the chance to snatch up new vulnerable clientele.

“I just left, and that's how I started going to those group homes,” Benally said. “After that, I just became like, ‘Hey, I need a group to go to,’ and then we’d find one. I would be like, ‘Here’s another group home. I just got to keep my bags packed and when something goes wrong, I’m going to have to find a new home.’ I got used to that lifestyle.”

Hitting rock bottom, finding a way out

Kee, once a counselor at a rehab center and a Marine veteran who was in Operation Desert Storm, died in April 2022. Benally, who was pregnant at the time, said her father's military service and his upbringing in an unkind household where he endured childhood molestation had greatly affected his mental health and overall well-being.

“I think he had a lot of trauma from being in the war," she said. "He was in the Desert Storm. And he got addicted to opioids while he was there, so he was a heroin addict. I feel my dad never healed that inner child part of him.”

She was fully aware of the underhanded practices carried out by these facilities, including the fraudulent billing of AHCCCS using the personal information of dead people. Her late grandfather's information was also caught up in the fraud, as the homes had been illicitly charging his AHCCCS. She revealed they had also asked Benally to provide her children's Social Security numbers.

After her dad's passing, Benally went into depression, and a week before her son was born, she relapsed again. While her children are in the care of the Department of Child Safety, she said she has been working toward sobriety and reunification. She sees DCS intervening as a blessing in disguise, allowing her to put the focus on getting clean, especially after dealing with fraudulent homes.

"I am going through DCS for my depression," Benally said. "After losing my dad I went through a really bad time, and when I had my son I had postpartum, so I had a relapse a week before I had my son. If DCS didn't intervene in my life, I wouldn't be who I am right now in this moment."

Behavioral health technician Tesla Benally says Native American Treatment and Recovery Center in Phoenix is a reputable rehab program that is run by Indigenous people with a focus on traditional ways.

She has progressed so much that she was asked if she would consider training as a behavioral health technician, an opportunity she took. Just as her dad once did, she became something of a counselor to those battling an addiction.

“My dad used to be a counselor at a rehab,” she said. “Being the daughter that I am, I took a lot of his paperwork with me after he passed away, and I started reading it. A lot of it was Native American-based.”

Raised Christian, she said she was taught that the traditional way of thinking and believing was wrong. While living in the fraudulent homes, she said she disliked how those operating the establishments forced their own beliefs and teachings on her and others. She has since embraced her traditional path and has seen more of an improvement for herself and those she has helped, like Mariano, whom she first met when she was a client at the facility they are currently at.

“He’s seen me as a client and progressed into a BHT,” said Benally about Mariano. “We were both taught to go to church and that was the only thing that will help us. But when he came here, he started to learn about his traditional ways and that helped him find his spirituality. No one is going to help Natives but a Native American. Natives are sacred people, but they don't see that within themselves."

‘Being stuck between a rock and a hard place’

Allen Sakiestewa experienced a mental breakdown after the loss of his younger brother to alcohol. He found himself living in a fraudulent sober living facility in Florence named Flowing Spring.

“You don't know what’s next and I didn't want to be homeless. So that's the main reason why I didn't want to leave, and at the same time I wanted to get help,” said Sakiestewa, who is Hopi and from Moenkopi. “It's like being stuck between a rock and a hard place.”

During months of probing into the deceitful sober living residences, the focus has primarily been on the state's financial losses and neighborhoods targeted by facilities nestled in the suburbs. But the plight of people like Benally and Mariano, who became reliant on these homes for survival, has not received the same attention.

Like Benally, Sakiestewa's quest for assistance highlighted the ease of access to these facilities and how simple it was for people to obtain a spot within the program. Sakiestewa said he should have been suspicious when he learned that the facility was exclusively for Native Americans. Despite hearing about the scams and closures of such establishments while in the hospital, he didn't give it much consideration at the time.

“I stayed there for a little over a month,” he said. “They said they had treatment, but all we did was watch YouTube videos to do exercises. We didn't leave the house, they gave us coloring books and they said that was therapy for us.”

Living in Flowing Spring and then in another home in Laveen proved problematic because clients were prone to getting inebriated. In Flowing Spring, he had a roommate who brought in alcohol, and since he wouldn't confess it was his, both men were thrown out.

Before this, Sakiestewa recalled being told that the facility would provide a food menu for clients, which turned out to be false. Instead, his mother arranged for groceries to be delivered from Walmart, which he shared with other residents since they also lacked food and funds.

After his expulsion, he found himself in Laveen, in a place that a friend had told him about. It turned out to be a dreadful experience. One evening, fellow residents went to a park to go drinking, resulting in one man suffering from alcohol poisoning. Fortunately, a woman discovered him in the park and called for an ambulance. After three days in the hospital, the man survived and was returned to the residence. This was happening as Sakiestewa arrived.

“I had to call my probation officer and tell her, 'It's the same thing,'” Sakiestewa said. “Just coloring in books. It’s not even helping.”

He was able to find a legitimate sober living home that helped him immensely, and after finishing with that program he was able to find another legitimate facility where he continued to receive the help to stay on the right path. Sakiestewa is an electrician and now has a steady job and continues to stay sober.

Recruiting others: 'He would call it marketing'

Although the scam operators were primarily non-Native, it didn't exclude other tribal members from helping the homes gain clients.

"The guy who ran our house, he would actually try to bribe us and say, 'I'll pay you to go back to the Rez and pick up more people,'" Mariano said. "He would call it marketing."

Benally, Mariano and Sakiestewa all have said that they have known of other Indigenous individuals paid to help recruit other Natives into homes.

"Some of these group homes got Natives to help them," Benally said. "They won't speak up, though. They knew all the wrong things that were happening, but they were still on their side."

The fraudulent homes are still operating and people continue to find themselves on the street as authorities shut down one facility after another, leaving victims to fend for themselves on the streets and find a way home.

"Even now, when we are walking down the street at the bus stop, they still approach us," Mariano said. "They are still around. When they see me they ask, 'Are you in a treatment center? Would you like to get help?'

"I just say, 'No.'"

Arlyssa Becenti covers Indigenous affairs for The Arizona Republic and azcentral. Send ideas and tips to arlyssa.becenti@arizonarepublic.com.

