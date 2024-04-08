Prominent Las Vegas attorney, wife killed in law office shooting: sources

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The two victims of Monday’s shooting at a Las Vegas law office — an attorney and his wife — were new parents allegedly killed by another Las Vegas attorney, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.

The shooting happened in the Prince Law Group’s fifth-floor office during a deposition, sources said. The law office is located inside 10801 W. Charleston Blvd. near Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa.

Dennis Prince was representing his wife, Ashley Prince, during a deposition involving Ashley Prince’s ex-husband, sources said. Ashley Prince’s ex-husband’s father, Joe Houston II, was representing his son in the proceedings, sources said. Records show Dylan Houston filed for divorce from then-named Ashley Houston in 2021.

Las Vegas attorney kills 2, self in Summerlin law office shooting: sources

Shortly after 10 a.m., Joe Houston allegedly shot the Princes before killing himself, sources said.

A graphic showing the relationships among Dennis Prince, Ashley Prince and Joe Houston II. (KLAS)

The Princes recently had a child together, friends confirmed to the 8 News Now Investigators.

Dennis Prince frequently appeared on 8 News Now where he discussed civil cases.

Prince’s former law partner, Robert Eglet, described Prince as a wonderful father to four children. He said his death was “not just a loss to his family, but also to the community.”

“We are deeply saddened by the devastating news of the passing of Dennis Prince, a distinguished attorney who was regarded as one of the finest in our state,” Prince’s friend Tom Letizia, a political consultant, said. “Dennis was not only a close friend of mine but also a respected figure within our legal community, whose absence has left us all in mourning. The news of this tragedy has profoundly shocked me and our entire community.”

The Clark County coroner’s office will officially identify the victims at a later date.

Those needing victim services can call 702-455-AIDE (2433).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.