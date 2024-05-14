In after-prom party killing in Fort Worth, police arrest suspect on suspicion of murder

Police on Tuesday booked on suspicion of murder a suspect in the April killing of a man who was shot in south Fort Worth at an after-prom party.

Jerome Gray, 17, was arrested in connection with the death of Daniel Olalde Moreno, 19. Olalde Moreno and two other people were shot in the 3900 block of Singleleaf Lane, Fort Worth police said.

Police have not described in detail the circumstances of the shooting or what they allege was its motivation. A police spokesperson on Tuesday said additional suspects are outstanding and declined to describe the current medical status of the two other people who were shot at the same time and location. Their conditions were stable in the hours after they were fired upon, police said.

About 12 hours after he was shot on April 21, Olalde Moreno died in a hospital operating room from a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

None of the people who were shot were at the scene when police arrived. Two people with gunshot wounds arrived about 1:15 a.m. at John Peter Smith Hospital.

Olalde Moreno arrived about 2:15 a.m. at Harris Southwest Hospital in a private vehicle and was flown via a CareFlite helicopter to JPS, police said.

The woman who owns the home where the shooting occurred told WFAA-TV that the event was a senior prom after-party for her son, who attends Arlington Heights High School. It was supposed to be a small affair, but hundreds of people showed up after someone posted about the party on social media, she said.

Olalde Moreno previously attended Polytechnic High School and recently had been helping his father with masonry work, KTVT-TV reported.