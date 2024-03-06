These projects plan to add nearly 500 houses to Santa Rosa County. See them here:

Three subdivision development projects that plan to bring nearly 500 housing units to the area were accepted by Santa Rosa County’s Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) in February.

The projects will utilize 125 acres of land across the county and each projects consists of least 100 housing units in the individual subdivisions. Two of the subdivisions will be built in Milton, while the third will be developed near Bagdad.

Here’s what we know about the residential developments that were approved by the Santa Rosa County BOCC in February.

Lakes of Woodbine Phase II

Final plat drawings for the second phase of development in the Lakes of Woodbine residential project, accepted by Santa Rosa County's Board of County Commissioners on Feb. 11.

The Lakes of Woodbine residential project plans to develop a 131-lot private subdivision for single-family residences off of Woodbine Road, according to the project’s final plat filed with Santa Rosa County.

The Lakes of Woodbine’s second phase will be built on nearly 34 acres of previously undeveloped land.

This project was split into two phases; the first phase of the Lakes of Woodbine project was approved by Santa Rosa County in June 2022. The final plat for the Lakes of Woodbine’s second phase of development was accepted by Santa Rosa County’s BOCC on Feb. 11.

Marlin Place (Phase I)

Final plat drawings for phase one of Marlin Place's development, which was accepted by Santa Rosa County's Board of County Commissioners on Feb. 22.

Marlin Place is planned to be a 142-lot public subdivision that will take up almost 45 acres of previously undeveloped land and will come with a private amenity center for residents. The subdivision will be built near Yucca Drive and Avalon Boulevard.

Aside from a few corner lots, Marlin Place’s lots will be uniform in size. The final plat drawings for development in the project’s first phase was accepted by Santa Rosa County’s BOCC on Feb. 22.

Both the Marlin Place and the Lakes of Woodbine projects have the same owner/developer: Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group, Inc.

Rivers Cove (Phase II)

Final plat drawings for the second phase of the Rivers Cove residential development project, accepted by Santa Rosa County's Board of County Commissioners on Feb. 8

Santa Rosa County’s BOCC accepted the final plat for the Rivers Cove project on Feb. 8 to begin its second phase of development.

Developers plan for Rivers Cove to be a 224-lot subdivision that’ll stretch across nearly 46 acres of previously undeveloped land off of Ventura Boulevard.

Similar to Marlin Place, the lots in Rivers Cove will be mostly uniform in size except for corner lots scattered around the subdivision.

