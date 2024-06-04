Projects in five area towns awarded state trail improvement money

Jun. 3—Projects in five southeastern towns are among the communities that will share in a $10 million state grant package aimed at supporting the planning, building and improving of dozens of multi-use Connecticut trails.

The Connecticut Recreational Trails program grants, announced by Gov. Ned Lamont and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection on Monday, can be used for a variety of purposes, including land acquisition, construction and advertising.

The following towns were awarded funds by the State Bond Commission.

East Lyme: $36,300 for the planning and design of the Darrow Pond Outdoor Education, Conservation and Recreation Center.

Groton: $143,000 for accessibility improvements at the Copp Family Park Trail.

North Stonington: $58,000 to make accessibility improvements to the Assekonk Borderlands ADA nature and hiking trail.

Old Saybrook: $366,640 for planning, construction and outreach efforts related to the Saybrook Point Trail and Education Project.

Avalonia Land Conservancy: $26,000 for planning and design of Cedar Woods Preserve accessible trail in Norwich.