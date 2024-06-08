Projected dip in cash balances forces local school district to cut 12 educators

A local school district this week has approved cutting 12 educators because spending is outpacing revenue.

The reduction in force was OK’d at a June 4 meeting of the Tipp City Exempted Village Schools board.

EARLIER: Local school district forced to cut jobs because of budget deficit

“The district reviewed staffing and class sizes to find efficiencies and right-size the district,” Superintendent Aaron Moran said Friday in response to News Center 7 and whio.com. “The administration team carefully considered students’ needs and academic options before making recommendations.”

According to a resolution adopted by the school board at that June 4 meeting, one of the positions cut is a guidance counselor. The other 11 are teaching positions that include a mix of subject areas and grade levels:

* Three English or English language arts,

* Two kindergarten,

* One third-grade,

* One music,

* One drama,

* One science/math,

* One biology

* One intervention specialist.

The affected employees have been notified that their suspensions are effective June 30.

“The district is showing a spending deficit due, primarily, to expenses continuing to outpace revenues,” according to a five-year financial forecast district Treasurer David Stevens filed in May, which also suggested the district will continue to see its cash balances decrease, which began in fiscal year 2021. That is normal during a levy cycle, Stevens wrote in the report.

One levy renewal is forecast, according to the report, which lays out a schedule of revenues, expenditures and changes in fund balances for fiscal years ended June 30, 2021 through 2023; and fiscal years ending June 30, 2024 through 2028. The report is filed with the Ohio Department of Education & Workforce

A $1.8 million emergency levy expires in tax year 2024, which ends Dec. 31, 2025, according to the report.

The round of cuts announced this week follows a contentious school board meeting May 21, where teachers and community members railed against the school board, which was considering eliminating teaching positions.

On the day of the May 21 meeting, Stevens told News Center 7 the district’s budget deficit is likely to exist for a while. He blamed inflation and excessive hiring. At that time, the district eliminated five positions -- director of human services, two administrative assistants, an accounts payable specialist and a custodian.







