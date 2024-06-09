Project transforming Dunbar affordable housing community

When planning a major affordable housing and community transformation effort, it takes a village to bring it to life. Partnerships and collaboration are the “secret sauce” to a successful transformation.

McCormack Baron has been transforming communities across the country for the past 50 years in collaboration with many partners. Our goal is to partner with local entities like housing authorities, municipalities, nonprofits and residents, to build brand-new neighborhoods that make a difference within the community. These critical transformations need to be locally driven, and we work closely with local partners to ensure funds stay in the community.

Sandra Seals

Here in Fort Myers, we connected with the Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers when it issued a request for proposals, seeking a developer partner for the Greater Dunbar Initiative. After a competitive selection process, we were thrilled to learn that our team was selected as the developer partner. In the months that followed, we worked around the clock to assemble a competitive application for the HUD Choice Neighborhoods Implementation grant, which would serve as the first major financial contribution to the project. The highly competitive grant is awarded to just a few housing authorities and municipalities annually, and only the most compelling applications were selected. Thanks to the many community meetings held with residents and stakeholders, listening to the needs and wants and discussing the vision, HUD said “yes” to the City of Fort Myers and the Housing Authority.

The transformation of Southward Village, the Housing Authority’s oldest public housing development, includes demolishing the existing housing and rebuilding a brand-new community over multiple phases. Demolition is now underway, marking a major step of progression for the Greater Dunbar Initiative. Construction will begin in the first quarter of 2025 and be completed in several phases over the next few years. The result will be a resilient and healthy neighborhood with mixed-income housing, a park, a grocery store and more. The grocery store is a particularly critical resource for this community, which is currently a food desert, and greater access to healthy foods will be essential for residents.

A project this size requires a lot of funding and all hands on deck. For the first phase, we have partnered with a very experienced local architect and general contractor. On the subsequent phases, we are collaborating with a national construction company that has a big presence here locally in partnership with a local, minority construction company. We expect a certain amount of local participation in every aspect, including subcontractors, interior design and more. This way, we can ensure a significant part of this project stays local and helps contribute to the Fort Myers economy.

Partnering with the community and local residents is key to the success of this project. There are many moving parts, and having Housing Authority residents involved in every step of the way is essential.

Since the revitalization of the Southward Village community was announced, we’ve seen many residents getting involved with Housing Authority programs and playing a role in its transformation. We cannot wait to see how this project inspires others to make a difference in their community. We have gotten to know many of the residents over the years and we love to hear their feedback and partner with them to make their visions come to life. We are excited to see the continuous evolution of the community and look forward to helping families thrive.

Sandra Seals serves as a senior vice president/Development at McCormack Baron Salazar and has over 25 years of experience in the affordable housing industry. She oversees McCormack Baron’s southeast region, which is also working on Choice Neighborhood Implementation projects in North Carolina and Georgia. To learn more about its partnership with the Housing Authority, visit HACFM.org.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Project transforming Dunbar affordable housing community