Project to help preserve, document Africatown/Plateau Cemetery — volunteers needed

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials are asking the community to help in a project to document and preserve the Plateau Cemetery.

According to a news release, the project run by Dr. Alexandra Jones, aims to “provide community members and students with the knowledge and skills needed to digitally document and preserve the Africatown/ Plateau Cemetery for many generations to come.”

The project runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through June 28, and those interested in volunteering are asked to park across the street from the Africatown Cemetery at 8 a.m. each day.

Officials also provided a list of things volunteers need for the project:

Bring a tablet/cell phone for documenting

Dress appropriately for hot weather, wear closed-toe sturdy shoes

Bring water, sunscreen, and bug spray

Come prepared to learn about the history of the Africatown community

For more information or to RSVP, contact Terra Adams at (251) 545-0355 from 9 a.m. through noon.

