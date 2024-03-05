Project Dynamo calls for Hamas to release hostages 150 days after being taken in Gaza

TAMPA, Fla. - As the US pressures Israel and Hamas to reach a ceasefire, Tampa-based rescue group Project Dynamo is calling for action to be taken to release the more than 100 hostages being held, including eight Americans.

Monday night, the group along with dozens of volunteers tied yellow ribbons along the Tampa Riverwalk to represent a message of hope for the people still being held against their will.

"We all breathe the same air. We're all just people. If you're a poor kid locked in a closet, you don't really care about the politics. All you know is that you don't want to be locked in a closet anymore and you definitely don't want to be locked in a closet 150 days later," Project Dynamo Founder & CEO Bryan Stern said.

Monday marks 150 days since Oct. 7 when the hostages were kidnapped in Gaza by Hamas. At least eight Americans are among those taken.

"Nothing has been done yet and as a former hostage I find it unacceptable," Kirillo Alexandrov said.

Alexandrov spent 37 days in captivity after being taken by Russian forces amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. He's among several who've been rescued by Project Dynamo and now using his story to shine a light on the people still being held hostage by Hamas.

"I have no ties to Israel. I have no ties with anybody in the Middle East so it's a foreign feeling. However, I felt like I was there for some reason, and I feel like I'm still stuck there because these people are still stuck there," Alexandrov said.

It's why Project Dynamo held a call to action at the Sail Pavillion tying yellow ribbons along the riverwalk to represent the people still being held against their will in Israel and put pressure political leaders to act in order to bring home the eight Americans.

"I respect our political leaders. They got a very tough job. It's not easy being a senator. It's not easy dealing with all this crap, but we have got to do better for our people, folks. And if our political leaders are doing the wrong thing, it's our job and responsibility to correct that too, but that means that we got to care," Stern said.

