PETOSKEY — After a five-year hiatus, Project Connect is returning on April 10 at North Central Michigan College.

Project Connect is a day of service for those in need in Charlevoix and Emmet counties. The event was first started in 2007, but had to take a multi-year break due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

This year, organizers are bringing Project Connect back at a new location but with the same access to social services for those in need.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 10 at North Central Michigan College in Petoskey.

According to a press release, resources will be available for those struggling with financial problems, housing issues, employment challenges or health concerns. The free services are provided by over 60 nonprofit agencies and other organizations. The Veterans Corner will also be available for local veterans who would like to meet with representatives from federal, state and county offices.

Subscribe: Check out our offers and read the local news that matters to you

According to the Project Connect website, the “idea behind the event is for people struggling to make ends meet, to have access to the services they need without the confusion, red tape and waits that often characterize social services. And for those who don’t understand the complicated social services system, they can be directed to the agencies in our community who can assist them in meeting their needs.”

Organizers are also looking for those interested in volunteering to help Project Connect run smoothly.

No pre-registration is required, but certain documents may be needed to register for assistance.

These could include:

Picture ID

Social Security Number

Discharge papers for veterans (DD214)

Proof of income

Medicaid or private insurance information

For more information, visit ProjectConnect231.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Project Connect returns April 10, volunteers needed