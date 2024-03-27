Project for Change to host Women's History Month gala March 30

Mar. 26—BEMIDJI — Project for Change will host a gala for Women's History Month from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, in the Beaux Arts Ballroom at Bemidji State University.

The event will include a traditional southern-style meal, comedian C. Willi Myles, a review of Project for Change's programming, networking opportunities and a silent auction.

"This gala is a fundraising and networking event and a time to celebrate the work of Project for Change, and uplift members of the community, with a focus on the Black and Brown community in northern Minnesota," a release said.

Those interested are asked to RSVP at

www.projectforchange.org.

The cost to attend is $25 per person.