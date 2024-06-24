Project to build waterfront park along the Codorus Creek gets federal assistance

Efforts to build a mile-long waterfront park along the Codorus Creek in York received a boost Monday when the project was awarded $15 million in grant funding through the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The grant to help covert the once industrial section of the creek into a park called the Codorus Greenway was announced by Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman. York County Economic Alliance CEO Kevin Schrieber described the grant in a news release as "a transformative investment in the Codorus Greenway" and that the project is "the largest green infrastructure project in York County's history."

"Through this award, we will return the waterfront to its natural park-like environs, providing public access through beautification of the city's primary natural resource,” Schreiber was quoted as saying in the news release.

This rendering shows a section of Codorus Greenway between West King Street, lower in the image, and West College Avenue, at the top, with Logos Academy, York County Food Bank and the Homes at Thackston Park, right.

The project is also intended to reduce storm water and sediment runoff in support of water quality goals set for the Chesapeake Bay.

The project includes a pedestrian and bike path along the creek and stretches from Grantley Road through York to North George Street.

Fetterman, a former York resident, said in the news release that the project "will transform the area, improve public access to the creek and bring more economic opportunities to the people of York."

The $75 million project is expected to take about 18 months to complete.

The York County Heritage Rail Trail passes between the Codorus Creek and the Greenway project in York on June 8, 2024.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Codorus Creek Greenway project gets $15 million federal grant