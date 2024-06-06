How progressives have made inroads against Piscataway Democrats

PISCATAWAY – Democratic Mayor Brian Wahler has moved closer toward a seventh term in office, after holding off a mayoral primary challenge by the chair of the Piscataway Progressive Democrats Organization.

However, the Progressive Democrats appear to have reason to celebrate as preliminary results indicate two Township Council candidates have apparently ousted two incumbent Democrats from the November general election ballot.

And while Staci Berger, the Piscataway Progressive Democrats Organization chair, is disappointed by not prevailing in her mayoral primary race, provided the preliminary results hold, she's "ecstatic" about the outcome in the council race and moved by the number of people who came out to support their campaign.

"We ran a very efficient, inexpensive, grassroots campaign of working moms who took on a 50-year political machine that has never lost a primary election before and appears to have lost half of their races and two thirds of their council candidates," Berger said. "We believe it’s a very clear mandate for change in our community for progressive values that are at the heart of the Democratic party and reflect the issues that Piscataway residents care about."

"We're really proud of what we did. This was a team effort. Someone had to run for mayor, and it was an honor and privilege to do that and talk to so many voters and inspire people," Berger added.

"We moved the needle, and we expect that to continue to be the direction of motion," she continued, adding the preliminary results show voters want something different and the town and Democratic Party leaders should find a way to give that to progressive Democratic members and residents.

Wahler received an unofficial 3,274 votes in Tuesday's mayoral primary and Berger, who previously has run for Township Council, received an unofficial 2,445 votes.

Wahler credited his win to Piscataway voters deciding to stick with an individual who has a successful record in producing a lot of services in the community at the least possible cost and not go the route of "toxic Washington politics," which he claims his opponent used.

Wahler said he also had the advantage of growing up in town and a history of knowing a lot of families and residents.

"People in general at the local level, at the mayoral and also at council level, they want their local officials to solve everyday issues for them," said Wahler, referring to issues such as broken sidewalks, overgrown landscaping.

He said the public sees a lot of good, positive initiatives happening in Piscataway and that's why people want to live in the community, such as road and park improvements along with senior citizen programs and the community center.

Unofficial results show Wahler's running mates, Council President Gabrielle Cahill, Councilman Kapil Shah and Councilman Linwood Rouse received 2,816, 2,405 and 2,396 votes, respectively.

The unofficial tallies for Shah and Rouse are less than the votes garnered by two progressive candidates. Laura Leibowitz received 2,656 and Sarah Rashid had 2,542. Berger's third Township Council running mate, Viola Stone, received an unofficial 2,424 votes.

Wahler characterized the council results as "interesting," and added part of the problem is that both Rouse and Shah were hampered by medical issues that prevented them from being out in the community knocking on doors to meet voters.

"In this day and age in government, especially at the local level, there is no substitute for knocking on doors. Had they been able to be up to 100 percent speed I'm sure that the results would have been a little bit different," said Wahler, who added Cahill was out campaigning with him every day. "People want to see their elected officials and voice their concerns whether it's at the grocery store or church or park event."

But Berger believes the ballot design made the difference. Piscataway sample ballots show the names of Leibowitz, Rashid and Stone were listed first in the column for Township Council At-Large candidates, followed by Cahill, Rouse and Shah. Wahler and his running mates and Berger and her running mates were not listed together on the same line.

An order issued by U.S. District Judge Zahid Quraishi on March 29 called for the state’s Democratic primary to use office block-style ballots instead of the county line design that had been used in most of the state.

That order came in a lawsuit brought by Rep. Andy Kim in February to challenge the county line, the longstanding New Jersey ballot design that gave preferential placement to candidates backed by county political organizations.

Wahler said if the results do turn out that Leibowitz and Rashid win the primary, they will learn quickly about governing.

"Maybe they will understand it's very easy on the outside to sling arrows but a lot of the time unfortunately as a local official you have to tell people no, and in general people don't like that two-letter word. They like to hear the three-letter word, yes," Wahler said. "That doesn't happen in real life, and it doesn't happen in government at the local level and hopefully they will understand that."

He questions if the two progressive Democratic council candidates will push for retail marijuana shops if elected in November, an issue they campaigned on.

"I hope they don't," he said.

Wahler will face Republican candidate Debra Hopkins in the general election. Hopkins, who ran unopposed in the primary, received an unofficial 964 votes. Her Republican Township Council running mates Niraj Patel, William Lawrence and Patricia Badovinac received an unofficial 923, 922 and 890 preliminary votes, respectively, in their uncontested races.

