Progressive Democrat Blasted By Her Own Party Advances In Texas Primary

A progressive Democrat attacked by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee advanced in the primary vote for a Texas congressional seat on Tuesday.

Laura Moser, the activist and writer who withstood the broadside from the House Democrats’ campaign arm, emerged as one of the party’s two potential nominees for Texas’ 7th Congressional District. In a crowded Democratic field, none of the seven contenders in the Houston-area district received the 50-percent-plus-one needed to win outright.

Moser now heads to a May 24 runoff election against corporate lawyer Lizzie Fletcher, who led the primary field, to determine which Democrat faces Rep. John Culberson, a nine-term Republican, in November’s general election.

But even if Moser falls short in May, her strong performance on Tuesday demonstrates the strength of the Democratic Party’s energized progressive base and the limits of the DCCC’s power to steer the outcomes of contentious primaries.

“The bosses in the party tried to put their thumb on the scale and they misjudged it. It shows how far out of touch some in the leadership of the party are from their supporters,” said John Floyd, a criminal defense attorney and leader of the local Our Revolution chapter, which backed Moser’s bid.

Although Culberson has run unopposed on at least one occasion, this year Democrats came out of the woodwork to challenge the deeply conservative congressman. Texas’ 7th is one of just three GOP-held districts in the state where voters narrowly opted for Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump in 2016, making it a prime Democratic pickup opportunity in the midterm elections. The district went for Clinton 49 to 47 percent, a sharp swing from 2012 when it went for Mitt Romney over Barack Obama by 21 percentage points.

The devastating effect of Hurricane Harvey last year has also made Culberson more vulnerable than normal. He promoted the expansion of an interstate highway that some of his constituents believe left their neighborhoods more vulnerable to flooding.

Moser ― who previously founded Daily Action, a text-message alert tool popular with the anti-Trump protest movement ― staked out the most left-wing stances in the Democratic field, including support for a single-payer health care system.

In addition to Fletcher, Moser’s competitors in the race included Jason Westin, a progressive physician and cancer researcher; and Alex Triantyphyllis, a nonprofit executive and former Goldman Sachs analyst. Triantyphillis did not make the runoff despite raising over $1 million, more than any other Democratic candidate.

Fletcher picked up the influential endorsement of EMILY’s List, a Democratic group that helps women candidates who support abortion rights. However, local labor unions deeply opposed her bid, since her law firm represented a janitorial services company that successfully blocked its largely immigrant workforce from unionizing and sued the local chapter of the Service Employees International Union that had been trying to organize the workers. The SEIU chapter subsequently declared bankruptcy.

The Working Families Party, a progressive group with some labor union funding, already spent $20,000 on targeted social media ads blasting Fletcher for her work with the law firm. The group plans to spend more informing the public about the issue during the runoff.