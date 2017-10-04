Progressive Challenger Elected Mayor Of Birmingham, Alabama

Progressive challenger Randall Woodfin on Tuesday unseated William Bell, the mayor of Birmingham, Alabama, in a nonpartisan runoff election.

Woodfin’s ambitious platform and dogged ground game ultimately bested Bell, 68, a two-term Democratic incumbent who had been in city politics since before Woodfin was born.

But not even Woodfin’s most optimistic boosters anticipated the resounding margin of his victory. With all but one polling place reporting, Woodfin defeated Bell 58 to 41 percent.

“Our city, our 23 communities, our 99 neighborhoods, you all have spoken very clearly ― we deserve better,” Woodfin said at the start of his victory speech Tuesday night, prompting cheers from the audience.

Woodfin’s win is a coup for national progressive groups that backed him, including the Working Families Party and Our Revolution, the legacy organization of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign. Sanders personally endorsed Woodfin and recorded a robocall for him on Monday. (Sanders’ endorsement reflects the changing nature of the political landscape following the November presidential election: Woodfin backed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during her 2016 primary battle with Sanders, eventually becoming her Alabama state director.)

“Woodfin won because he got out the younger vote. He pounded the pavement and knocked on doors,” said Vince Gawronski, a political science professor at Birmingham-Southern College. “With Woodfin winning, he proved that Birmingham is a much more forward and cosmopolitan place.”

Woodfin, a 36-year-old Democratic school board member and city prosecutor in Birmingham, combined idealistic proposals to provide new social benefits to struggling city residents with promises to more effectively execute basic city functions like infrastructure maintenance and public safety.

His most ambitious proposal is the creation of a city scholarship fund to provide free tuition at an area community college for public high school graduates. He also plans to establish new early childhood learning centers for 3- and 4-year-olds, and to transform neglected neighborhood recreation centers into hubs for employment training.

Although the state legislature thwarted the city’s attempt to raise its minimum wage to $10.10 an hour in 2016, Woodfin has said he would aggressively lobby the state to overturn that policy. He supports raising the city’s minimum wage to $15 an hour, and plans to make that the minimum for city employees.

Vowing to bring a “people-first vision for all 99 neighborhoods” of Birmingham, Woodfin argued that Bell had become too entrenched to address the needs of the mid-sized city’s less privileged residents as it experiences a downtown revival in which middle-class families are returning to the city center.

In particular, Woodfin criticized Bell for squandering badly needed city resources on expensive development projects and frivolous perks like a permanent security detail and an unnecessarily large mayoral staff. In an AL.com op-ed laying out his plans for the first 100 days in office, Woodfin said he would immediately reduce the size of the mayor’s staff and redirect resources to the police and public works departments.

“There’s not a shortage of funding in Birmingham,” Woodfin told HuffPost in a July interview. “There’s a shortage of priorities and a vision to move the city forward with tax dollars in an appropriate and transparent way.”