Work progressing on Pymatuning Valley Greenway Trail

Mar. 2—ANDOVER — The Ashtabula County Metroparks next trail is taking steps forward, with work moving forward on two portions of the trail.

Brett Bellas, executive director of the Ashtabula County Metroparks, said everything has been cleared from the areas of the new Pymatuning Valley Greenway Trail, and work has started on positive drainage to help dry it out.

"They've also replaced some culverts that were bad, that needed replaced," he said. "They have installed the silt fence on the entire project. So things are moving along quite well."

The mild winter has helped advance the project, Bellas said.

"Things are looking good, and moving right along," he said.

The two sections of trail that are being worked on, referred to by the Metroparks as 1.1 and 1.2, stretch 5.3 miles.

"Section 1.1 is going to go from Leon Road to Maple Avenue, and then section 1.2 goes from Mill Street to Marvin," Bellas said.

The schedule calls for the work to be finished by November, Bellas said.

"If the weather continues to cooperate, I don't think we would run into any issues, hopefully," he said.

Bellas said the metroparks have already submitted grant requests for funds for sections 1.3 and 1.4.

"We just haven't received any notifications back yet, they're still being reviewed," he said.

Grant funds for the 1.1 and 1.2 projects have come from ODOT, the transportation alternatives program, the state capital bill, and county Civic Development Corp, Bellas said.

The completed trail will be 13.5 miles long, and will stretch from Route 193 in Dorset to the state line, Bellas said.

"We are continuing to work towards the Pennsylvania state line, to get us closer to the Pymatuning State Park," he said.

Bellas is working with groups in Pennsylvania to see how the trail will tie into trails in Pennsylvania.

He said a group called the Heartland Coalition is seeking to link a large number of trails together.

"Sometimes it's a slow process, but we're up and moving and getting things done," Bellas said.