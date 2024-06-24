Progress continues on new building at Guernsey County Fairgrounds

CAMBRDIGE − The Guernsey County Fairgrounds is making progress on the construction of the new multi-purpose barn.

The new building will be located where the old rabbit and pony barn sat, beside the Junior Fair office building. The concrete was poured around the sides on June 20. The building will be 60' x 120' with a height of 16'.

The building will house multiple species during fair week, and have rental availability throughout the rest of the year. Offering more space for festivals, gatherings and organizations has proven successful for the fairgrounds. Hosting large-scale events such as Van Nationals, the Old Washington Music Fest and the Paul Bunyan Show have become more common as upgrades are made.

The building is projected to be finished by July 2024.

