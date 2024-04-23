Programs created to assist those affected by the Baltimore bridge collapse

The PORT Act was recently signed into law by Gov. Wes Moore. It creates programs aimed at assisting businesses and workers affected by the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Details of these programs, including dates and eligibility criteria, are now available.

Programs are administered through three state agencies.

The Port of Baltimore Emergency Business Assistance Program is administered through the Department of Commerce and provides grants up to $100,000 to eligible businesses which have had operations impacted or shipments disrupted at the Port of Baltimore. To be eligible, businesses must demonstrate economic and financial injury through a reduction in business revenue and activity, and/or increased costs to business operations. Applications open Monday, April 22. Go to https://commerce.maryland.gov/fund/port-of-baltimore-emergency-business-assistance-program. Neighborhood Business Works loans and grants are administered through the Department of Housing and Community Development. Loans and grants are available to businesses that have been impacted by a loss of revenue or increased costs. The Small Business Grants Program will offer grants up to $50,000 to small/main street level businesses within a five-mile radius of the Key Bridge and the Business Loan Program will offer loans up to $500,000 to businesses impacted by the Key Bridge collapse or reduction in port activity statewide. Applications open Monday, April 22. Go to https://dhcd.maryland.gov/Business/Pages/KeyBridge.aspx. Port of Baltimore Worker Retention Program is administered through the Department of Labor. Entities eligible for up to $200,000 in grant funding include businesses which employ up to 500 workers, unions, trade associations and organizations that have seen operations hindered by or completely halted due to the port slowdown. Up to $7,500 can be spent per worker on wages or other support. Applications are open now. Go to https://labor.maryland.gov/keybridgeresources/portworkerretention.shtml.

To find more resources, go to https://response.maryland.gov/bridge.

For additional information, contact Linda Spence, Business Specialist for the Washington County Department of Business and Economic Development at LSpence@Washco-MD.net.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Programs created to aid those affected by Baltimore bridge collapse