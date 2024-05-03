New program offers improved access to counseling for crime victims in Orange County

Crime victims and survivors in Orange County now have more access to counseling.

The office of State Attorney Andrew Bain announced the creation of a pilot program.

It’s in partnership with the Victim Service Center of Central Florida.

One therapist will be available at the state attorney’s office in downtown Orlando.

Next, they hope to expand that program to Osceola County.

