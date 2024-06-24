New program offers free pool access for Sacramento youth

(FOX40.COM) — As summer days continue to bring the heat to the Sacramento region, a new program offers families a chance to cool down by giving them free access to a community pool for the rest of the summer.

On Friday, Sacramento Vice Mayor Caity Maple and Senator Angelique Ashby started a new program called “Caity’s Cool Down,” which intends to reduce costs and increase access to swimming opportunities in Sacramento’s 5th District.

Because of the program’s introduction and a “generous” contribution from Walmart, the pool at McClatchy Park, the only public pool in Oak Park, will be free for families all summer.

District 5 includes Oak Park, Hollywood Park, North and South City Farms, Golf Course Terrace, Valley Hi, and parts of Meadowview.

“As every Sacramentan knows, our summers are pretty intense,” Maple said. “I believe that respite from hot weather, especially for our district’s youth, is critically important – so I’m launching the ‘Caity’s Cool Down’ project.”

She continued, “As of [Friday], swimming in the McClatchy Park pool is free for all families to enjoy… I look forward to expanding this program to other pools in District 5.”

Senator Ashby, who represents Sacramento County in the State Senate, mirrored Maple’s comments, saying, “I am grateful to Walmart for their generous donation and look forward to seeing families utilizing the McClatchy Park pool here in the heart of Oak Park.”

“Giving children a chance to beat the heat, spend time with their neighbors, and build community is what summer is all about,” said Ashby.

