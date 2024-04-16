Program offers energy cost relief
Program offers energy cost relief
The Biden administration aims to tackle "runaway interest" as part of a new student debt relief measure. If successful, it could bring relief to 23 million borrowers.
Energy.gov's Fact of the Week averaged commute times across the country in 2022, showing that South Dakotans spent just 18 minutes behind the wheel.
Credit unions are not-for-profit financial cooperatives that offer many advantages over banks. Here’s what you should know about credit unions and how to join.
This ruling is unrelated to the Michigan sign-stealing investigation, which remains ongoing.
Eyes on the road! This 'sturdy as all heck' gadget means your tech stays close by.
Honda and its partner companies in China will display the first three models in their new “Ye” series of electric cars and crossovers later this month at the Beijing motor show — Auto China 2024.
A home inspection can prevent you from making a costly home-buying mistake. Review our home inspection checklist so you’re fully prepared.
Ooni's largest pizza oven yet can accommodate a 20-inch pie. It also offers dual-zone cooking, upgraded gas burners and Bluetooth connectivity.
Apple is opening up web distribution for iOS apps targeting users in the European Union starting Tuesday. Developers who opt in — and who meet Apple's criteria, including app notarization requirements — will be able to offer iPhone apps for direct download to EU users from their own websites. Apple's walled garden stance has enabled it to funnel essentially all iOS developer revenue through its own App Store in the past.
McIlroy says he's never even considered joining LIV Golf.
Zypsy, a design firm with a track record of helping early-stage startups, has launched a new and somewhat unique venture investment program. It will be offering 10 startups up to $100,000 of brand and product design services, spanning 8 to 10 weeks of engagement, for no cash payment. "After the initial 8 to 10 weeks program, we work on a retainer with cash depending on the further project needs," Kaz Tamai, co-founder and CEO of Zypsy, told TechCrunch.
Hotel chain giant Omni Hotels & Resorts has confirmed cybercriminals stole the personal information of its customers in an apparent ransomware attack last month. In an update on its website posted on Sunday, Omni said the stolen data includes customer names, email addresses and postal addresses, as well as guest loyalty program information. The company said the stolen data does not include financial information or Social Security numbers.
The results from the nation's second-largest lender offer the latest example of how even the biggest banks are increasingly challenged by high interest rates.
If you want to upgrade your windshield wipers, then consider silicone wipers. They last longer than regular blades and hold up in extreme heat and cold.
A Wall Street revival helped Morgan Stanley beat analyst expectations in the first quarter, giving a lift to new CEO Ted Pick.
Tesla has announced a large reduction in staff on the heels of a disappointing Q1 delivery report, following in the footsteps of legacy automakers and pure-play EV makers, per an internal memo.
Tesla has announced a large reduction in staff on the heels of a disappointing Q1 delivery report, following in the footsteps of legacy automakers and pure-play EV makers, and analysts are divided on what it means.
According to an internal memo seen by Reuters, Tesla is about to lay off more than 10 percent of its workforce.
Car insurance rates are rising faster than in the last 47 years, and its due to all kinds of reasons including more claims and expensive parts among others
Fanny packs are back, and this is the one 35,000 five-star fans rave about.