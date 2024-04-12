New program helps seniors to graduate on time

Apr. 11—MIDLAND — Midland ISD's Coleman High School offers a variety of opportunities for students seeking to take a different educational path. In addition to the 70 Coleman students who will graduate this year, the school is also assisting seniors from the district's comprehensive high schools earn their diplomas as well.

New this year, the campus has been accepting students from Midland High and Legacy High to help ensure they get across the finish line and graduate on time. What's unique about the program is that these seniors are able to stay enrolled at their home campus, while taking advantage of the streamlined, self-paced learning environment that Coleman offers.

"These are students who had fallen behind and were not on pace to graduate on time," Coleman Principal Rebecca Medina said in a news release. "Coleman specializes in providing an environment where students get the individualized attention they need and are able to focus fully on academics."

Approximately 30 students from MHS and LHS come to Coleman each six weeks, and the results have been impressive. In total, they've recovered 411 half-credits (courses are split into halves so students can focus on the credit recovery). During their six weeks at Coleman, the seniors are able to get back on pace for graduation, then return to their campus for the remainder of the school year. They will also be able to walk across the stage with their home campus at the graduation ceremony in May.

"The last thing we want is for students to drop out, especially when they are so close to graduation," Medina said. "The ability to stay enrolled at their home campus is a real incentive to get them to do the work needed to finish their education — which will mean so much for their future."

As for Coleman, because the program is self-paced, students are able to graduate throughout the school year. A total of 70 students have graduated or are on pace to graduate this year. Additionally, an incredible 97% of those graduates have met CCMR (College, Career, and Military Readiness) requirements as defined by the State of Texas, making them even more prepared for success.

"MISD pours into each of our students with the end goal of graduation and a successful future," said Shannon Torres, Executive Director of School Leadership. "This FLEX program through Coleman is critical for helping many of our students reach that goal."