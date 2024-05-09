Program allowing Entergy New Orleans customers to earn money for reducing energy use reopens enrollment

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Entergy New Orleans customers can earn money for reducing their energy use during short periods of high usage with the reopening of enrollment for its Peak Time Rebate program.

Officials with Energy Smart, Entergy New Orleans’ energy efficiency program, announced it is reopening enrollment for its pilot program launched in July 2023 that allows residents to earn cash incentives for reducing their energy usage during “peak demand events.”

Energy Smart officials said the program is open to the first 10,000 residents to enroll.

According to the Energy Smart website, enrolled residents can earn up to $50 for turning their lights off, unplugging electronics not in use, reducing the use of refrigerators and freezers and adjusting their thermostats during identified peak demand periods.

The website states that enrolled residents will be notified of the event in advance through email.

According to a news release, “Enrollment is available on a first-come, first-served basis.”

For more information, visit the Energy Smart website.

