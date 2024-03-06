Program aims to transform public housing in Richmond
This program aims to transform public housing in Richmond
This program aims to transform public housing in Richmond
Colorware has painted a lot of items over the years going back to the iPhone 3G and beyond, but its latest product is particularly clever.
TikTok is rolling out the Creator Rewards Program that only pays for videos longer than one minute.
Google today took aim at the SEO industry, which has gamified search rankings to destroy the value of Google Search results. Often, consumers' web searches for product recommendations, reviews, deals, and discounts return low-quality or spammy websites that don't deliver the expert reviews or useful promotions they promise, despite their high ranking. On Tuesday, Google announced a search quality update that will specifically focus on improving the search quality ranking of websites and will update Google Search's spam policies.
Waymo will start letting its autonomous vehicles traverse Austin without a safety operator behind the wheel as of tomorrow, a crucial step before the company opens the program up to the public. The company announced Tuesday that it will begin shuttling employees around 43 square miles of the Texas capital, including the Barton Hills, Riverside, East Austin and Hyde Park neighborhoods, as well as downtown Austin. The step forward comes just a few days after Waymo won the ability to start charging for rides in expanded territory across both Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
During Target’s investor event on Tuesday, the retail giant announced it is launching a paid membership program, Target Circle 360, on April 7 to compete with rivals Amazon and Walmart. The same-day delivery is provided by Target's delivery service Shipt, which the company acquired in 2017. Target Circle 360 acts as the paid version of its free loyalty program Target Circle, which has existed since 2019.
While historic, Dartmouth's move is likely months away from directly impacting other college athletic programs.
Most of spring training is meaningless, but pitch and batted ball tracking technology can help us spotlight the developments worth noting.
More than 67,000 Amazon shoppers are fans of the formula. Nab it at 45% off.
Target beat analyst estimates on Q4 sales and earnings as it works towards a brighter 2024.
When you think about commerce platforms, chances are the first names that come to mind are big names like Adobe Commerce or Salesforce Commerce Cloud. The original email also appears next to the order that was automatically generated.
1Password has launched passkey on Android apps. It came to iOS and browsers last fall.
It’s taken quite a bit longer than expected, but on Tuesday, March 5 — which is known as Super Tuesday — former President Donald Trump aims to deliver a knockout blow to former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s hopes of winning the Republican nomination for president.
Qatar unveiled its startup investment program at the recent Web Summit through its development bank. The program aims to attract seed and growth-stage tech companies seeking to establish or expand operations within the country. TechCrunch has learned that the program, known as the “Startup Qatar Investment Program,” is backed by a Qatar Development Bank (QDB)-managed $100 million fund.
India has waded into global AI debate by issuing an advisory that requires "significant" tech firms to get government permission before launching new models. India's Ministry of Electronics and IT issued the advisory to firms on Friday. In a tweet Monday, Chandrasekhar said the advisory is aimed at "untested AI platforms deploying on the India internet" and doesn't apply to startups.
Give your bathroom a quick spring refresh at a serious discount.
You can watch the whole interview here, which covers her views on the Apple Car project, the company's "community tour" in Los Angeles, whether Waymo learned anything (or changed) in the wake of the Cruise debacle and if it's committed to staying in San Francisco even if vandalism of its robotaxis continues. The following morning (and by total coincidence), the California Public Utilities Commission approved Waymo's application to operate a commercial robotaxi service in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Peninsula and on San Francisco freeways.
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has given Waymo permission to expand its robotaxi operations to Los Angeles and more locations in the San Francisco Peninsula despite opposition from local groups and government agencies.
We chat about Engadget's editorial changes and a report about the Apple Car project shutting down.
REI's member dividends have arrived which means now is the perfect time to stock up on discounted hiking, camping and automotive gear at REI.
Each discounted trio comes with a vitamin C serum, retinol serum and hyaluronic acid serum.