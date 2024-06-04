Program to address critical veterinarian shortage in Kentucky launches. What to know

The 2024 legislative session saw the introduction and passage of two key items aimed at helping a critical health and safety crisis in Kentucky stemming from a decades-long veterinarian shortage.

One item, House Bill 553, known as the Rural Veterinary Medicine Student Loan Repayment Program, launched June 1 with the rollout of program applications.

This program is intended to address the "critical shortage of veterinary professionals in rural and underserved communities across Kentucky."

The passing of the two legislative items follows the publication of a multipart Courier Journal project on the shrinking supply of veterinarians.

The Courier Journal found there are more than 2 million head of cattle, hundreds of thousands of horses, and thousands of household pets that demand the attention of the state's 2,571 active, licensed veterinarians. However, as of May 2022, only 1,160 of these veterinarians were employed and working in Kentucky, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"We’ve identified several different approaches, but the rural vet loan repayment program has been proven to work and will make an immediate impact in our shortage areas," Matthew Koch, the primary sponsor of HB 553 said in a statement.

The program will provide eligible veterinarians who practice in "designated rural or underserved areas for a specified period" financial assistance to repay student loans. The program also offers placement support to put vets in communities best suited for their services and provides ongoing professional development opportunities.

"By providing debt relief to veterinarians practicing in rural Kentucky, the KVLRP’s goal is to improve access to essential veterinary services for animal owners while strengthening local economies when these veterinarians are incorporated into their communities," said Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association President Dr. Ben Redmon. "Our hope is that it enhances the overall quality of life for residents and improves animal health across the Commonwealth."

To apply for the program, visit kvma.org.

Contact business reporter Olivia Evans at oevans@courier-journal.com or on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter at @oliviamevans_.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Student loan repayment plan to help veterinarians in Kentucky launches