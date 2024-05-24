‘Profound loss’: Elyria high schooler, standout athlete dies

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Elyria City Schools is mourning the loss of one of its students.

Brian “BJ” Todd was a student at Elyria High School and the Early College Program, the district reports.

“BJ was an accomplished athlete with the Elyria Pioneers, and beloved by his teammates, coaches, and his school family. His loss is profound,” the district said in an announcement about Todd’s death.

The district reports that counselors will be on hand Friday at Elyria High School and will be available to students and staff in the coming days.

“We send our deepest sympathy and love to BJ’s family, friends, and all who knew him,” the district shared.

BJ’s family has asked for privacy, the district reports.

There is no word on the cause of the student’s death.

The district is asking those who need additional support to reach out to counselors or the school principal.

