(Profile) Colony Day set for Aug. 3; town completing infrastructure upgrades

Mar. 30—In some of Cullman County's smallest towns, life tends to move at a pleasantly tranquil pace. So when big things do happen in places like Colony, it's easy to appreciate their significance.

Under Mayor Curtis Johnson, Colony is tackling some of its neglected roads, thanks to a $400,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs that has contractors trimming trees, prepping ditches and installing drainage ahead of surface improvements along Johnson Circle and Ward Hill Road. It's an easy-to-spot infrastructure upgrade that's been long in the making — but it's far from the only piece of good news coming out of the tiny town in southwest Cullman County.

After years spent hampered by roof damage and leaks at its community center and education complex, Colony at last has new roofing that affords some of its previously sidelined services to operate at full speed. The community center has enjoyed an even more thorough recent makeover, including the installation of new flooring, a remodeled kitchen, and a new weight room.

With future changes calling for a restroom remodel, the community center is already able to open its doors for anyone seeking to work up a sweat: In March 2024, the center has posted new weight room hours opening the facility to the public from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays, and 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Family and community closeness are vital threads in the fabric of civic life at Colony, a fact that's reflected in the town's annual Colony Day celebration that takes over the town's Vivian Allen Park each summer. Equally welcoming to first-time visitors and locals alike, the weekend-long event serves as a sort of homecoming, one that reconnects natives who've moved far away, but still feel the pull of their close-knit hometown.

Colony Day is set for Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, though the celebration will kick off the night before with a fish fry at the park to start the food-themed festivities early. The next day launches the town into full-on tailgate mode, with local families whipping up (and sharing) their best food creations under tents and pavilions, while invited vendors set up their own shops nearby. Though plans for this year's event are still in the early stages, past Colony Day celebrations have featured tons of kids' activities, a car show and even custom-made T-shirt to commemorate new memories made.

One local tradition, though, won't have to wait until August. At 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday), the town will host an Easter Egg hunt, bringing families out to the park to vie for prize-egg bragging rights (and maybe even a few actual prizes). To keep track of all the latest events and announcements at Colony, drop by the town hall or call 256-287-1192.

Benjamin Bullard can be reached by phone at 256-734-2131 ext. 234.