    #ProfessorRyan: House speaker’s health care PowerPoint becomes a meme

    Dylan Stableford
    Senior Editor
    Yahoo News

    House Speaker Paul Ryan rolled up his sleeves on Thursday to sell the Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, using a PowerPoint presentation to explain the GOP plan during his weekly press conference on Capitol Hill.

    Twitter immediately lit up with images of Ryan, a self-proclaimed policy wonk, delivering a college-like dissertation — and the spectacle soon became a meme.



















     

    House Democrats even joined in.


    As several users noted, it’s not the first time Ryan has whipped out the proverbial whiteboard to make his point. The Wisconsin congressman rose to GOP prominence, in part, because he built a brand as a policy wonk.


