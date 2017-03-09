#ProfessorRyan: House speaker’s health care PowerPoint becomes a meme
House Speaker Paul Ryan rolled up his sleeves on Thursday to sell the Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, using a PowerPoint presentation to explain the GOP plan during his weekly press conference on Capitol Hill.
Twitter immediately lit up with images of Ryan, a self-proclaimed policy wonk, delivering a college-like dissertation — and the spectacle soon became a meme.
Today, Paul Ryan teaching a class on health care process! pic.twitter.com/H28ZgKzI7m
— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) March 9, 2017
Professor Ryan with a PowerPoint, no blazer at his weekly address pic.twitter.com/kT9HBJaW40
— Kayla Tausche (@kaylatausche) March 9, 2017
Professor Ryan is currently giving a PowerPoint presentation on health care and congressional procedure. pic.twitter.com/2ujDRxE9lN
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 9, 2017
Professor Ryan! I have a question… #Trumpcare pic.twitter.com/JQ6roA3YkW
— Jon Street (@JonStreet) March 9, 2017
That lean tho… #ProfessorRyan pic.twitter.com/yGPwrvo3NT
— Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) March 9, 2017
"All I'm sayin' is maybe I know a thing or two about health."
-Paul Ryan@politics_n_prep @byrdinator pic.twitter.com/XocUPpNpvw
— Hello, Friend (@ItsActuallyHim) March 9, 2017
Professor P90X. pic.twitter.com/r3G5b82oSM
— Dylan Stableford (@stableford) March 9, 2017
Paul Ryan's presentation is getting weird pic.twitter.com/CP39RudSSO
— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 9, 2017
Paul Ryan's healthcare TED Talk really went off the rails. pic.twitter.com/h3yn4T8Zco
— ????Maggie Serota ???? (@maggieserota) March 9, 2017
It was awfully nice of @SpeakerRyan to walk us through his health care plan today. Much easier to understand now! pic.twitter.com/VTorYd5Ln7
— Stop the Speaker (@StopTheSpeaker) March 9, 2017
This Paul Ryan talk seems to at least be honest. Good for him. pic.twitter.com/zXSFFo7SOW
— Elon James White (@elonjames) March 9, 2017
— pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) March 9, 2017
the GOP replacement plan is actually pretty simple pic.twitter.com/fvq42i32IZ
— Isaiah Breen (@isikbreen) March 9, 2017
I can't believe Paul Ryan's PowerPoint presentation on the Republican's new health care plan. Stunned. pic.twitter.com/o8wgRpy3Eu
— Alec White (@alec_wh1te) March 9, 2017
These Paul Ryan PowerPoint are getting out of hand. #RIPBIG pic.twitter.com/vMA2UreARD
— Such _Politics (@SuchPolitics) March 9, 2017
Paul Ryan just gave a PowerPoint Presentation… pic.twitter.com/iOqvtglEhe
— President Goodtime (@SethGoodtime) March 9, 2017
Paul Ryan is finally making sense. pic.twitter.com/b3ScsJoxR6
— Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) March 9, 2017
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 9, 2017
House Democrats even joined in.
Caught the tail end of @SpeakerRyan’s powerpoint presentation, and I have to say, I’m a little concerned. pic.twitter.com/vScaYT2LOs
— Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) March 9, 2017
As several users noted, it’s not the first time Ryan has whipped out the proverbial whiteboard to make his point. The Wisconsin congressman rose to GOP prominence, in part, because he built a brand as a policy wonk.
Paul Ryan did a lot of these power points back in 2012. Standard political rule applies: When you're explaining you're probably losing.
— Steve Peoples (@sppeoples) March 9, 2017
