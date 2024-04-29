The Production Farm remains open despite split with Manitowoc County CCS program. Here's what we know.

MANITOWOC — The Production Farm rehabilitation services is parting ways with Manitowoc County Human Services, for now, but is not closing down or abandoning people in the county who need help.

CEO and founder Wyatt Kuether confirmed in an April 23 statement that The Production Farm will suspend behavioral and mental health skill building services with Manitowoc County Comprehensive Community Services, or CCS.

“Everything we do, every day, is in an effort to deliver our mental and behavioral health care services to those in need to the highest level or our expertise,” he said in the statement.

“This decision was not made lightly," Kuether added. "Unfortunately, due to obstacles and constraints beyond our control, we have been left with no other choice.”

In the past decade, The Production Farm has grown from two founding staff members to a behavioral and mental health clinic with more than 36 employees who work across several counties in northeastern Wisconsin.

The Farm purchased and made its home base a 10-acre farm in Whitelaw. In 2022, it added a community facility in Sheboygan County.

“We have built incredible relationships with hundreds of young people, families, municipalities and community groups,” Kuether said in his statement. “Seeing the transformative power of our services in action fuels us to work tirelessly. Our hearts and our farm remain in Manitowoc County.”

Kuether said the program will continue to do psychotherapy work as well as maintain its partnerships with school districts and other community groups.

“We ask for your patience and understanding as we move through this transition and have difficult conversations with our facilitators, families and stakeholders,” he said.

People with questions can send an email to info@theproductionfarm.org or call 920-403-0021.

