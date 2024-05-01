Proctorville man charged with aggravated robbery

May 1—PROCTORVILLE — A man was arrested and charged on Wednesday after police said he stole a carton of cigarettes from a Proctorville gas station and threatened a clerk.

Steven Baldwin, 40, of Proctorville, was charged with aggravated robbery, a first degree felony, after village officers said he robbed a Speedway gas station.

Proctorville police were dispatched the Speedway at 5:19 a.m., after a report that Baldwin, armed with a baseball bat, had committed the robbery.

The officer was able to locate and detain Baldwin, still in close vicinity to the station, and still carrying the bat. The carton of cigarettes was located close by, police said.

The officer was then able to view security video from the Speedway of the incident.

Baldwin was transported to the Lawrence County Jail.