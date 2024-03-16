Proctor football game shooter sentenced in Oneida County Court

Jahlil Chapman, 17, of Utica, will spend 20 years in prison for the attempted murder of Thomas R. Proctor High School security guard Jeff Lynch.

The sentence was handed down Friday in Oneida County Court by Judge Robert Bauer. Chapman will also serve between 1 1/3 and four years concurrently on a weapons charge and faces five years of post-release supervision under Bauer’s sentence.

Chapman pleaded guilty in January to one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds as part of a plea agreement.

Thomas R. Proctor High School security guard Jeff Lynch, second from left in back in black top, was shot in the head in a parking lot fight following a Utica football game on Sept. 9, 2023. He is pictured in this O-D file photo with his fellow security guards who tried to break up the fight. The shooter, Jahlil Chapman, 17, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

He had also been charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, which could have added 15 years to his sentence, but that charge was dropped under the plea deal, Oneida County District Attorney Todd Carville said.

The shooting

After a home football game between Thomas R. Proctor High School and Binghamton High School on Sept. 9 last year, a fight broke outhyfc in the parking lot between two groups of youths.

A teen in one group pulled out a knife and Chapman, part of the other group, pulled out a gun, prosecutors said.

Chapman, who was 16 at the time, fired at a 16-year-old boy, but instead hit Lynch, one of a group of security guards and police officers trying to break up the fight.

Lynch was raced to the hospital in critical condition and is currently still recovering, Carville said.

“He came fractions of an inch away from causing death or paralysis,” Carville said.

Plea agreement

Under his plea agreement, Chapman had faced a prison term of between 18 and 20 years on the attempted murder charge, but Bauer chose to impose the maximum.

“The reason there was an initial range (was) for the judge to consider what the reality of the situation was and any arguments that could have been made in the best interests of the defendant,” Carville explained. “This was the sentence that was his final judgment and, in my estimation, the appropriate one.”

That’s because Chapman, despite his youth, exhibited a callous disregard for the consequences of his actions, Carville said.

“This event not only impacted the victim Jeff Lynch and his family, but it impacted an entire community,” he said. “This event dealt with a security guard that was there to protect. It was a day shooting at a school. I think each one of those is enough to cause public outcry. But certainly all three together make this an appropriate sentence.”

“I think,” Carville added, “this sends a strong message that such depraved behavior has justifiably severe consequences and that age should not be an excuse under these circumstances.”

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Teen who shot Proctor security guard Jeff Lynch sentenced