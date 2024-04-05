Procter & Gamble Recalls 8.2 Million Laundry Detergent Packets—Here’s What Parents Need To Know

Issues with the outer packaging can make it easy for children to access and ingest.

Procter & Gamble has announced a major recall in the United States because of products that can cause serious injury to children.

The products include about 8.2 million defective bags of Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods, and Ariel Pods liquid laundry detergent packets in flexible film bags.

“The outer packaging meant to prevent access to the contents can split open near the zipper track, posing a risk of serious injury to children and other vulnerable populations if the contents of the laundry detergent packets are ingested, as well as posing a risk of skin or eye injuries,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) explains. “Ingestion of a large quantity of any surfactant-containing household cleaning products can cause death among individuals with underlying health issues.”

The CPSC received four reports of kids who were able to get a hold of the liquid laundry packets, with three ingesting them. It’s unclear if those products are part of the recall, but the incidents occurred in the time period that the recalled products were sold.

Consumers are told to secure the recalled bags and make sure they are not in children’s reach.

How To Check if You Have a Recalled Product

The recalled packets were manufactured between September 2023 and February 2024, and were sold at Big Lots, CVS, Family Dollar, Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Target, Walmart, and other major retailers, as well as online at Amazon.com and other websites. They include bags with 12 to 39 packets.

Below are the list of recalled products:

Gain Flings Original

Gain Flings Moonlight Breeze Scent

Gain Flings Blissful Breeze Scent

Gain Flings Spring Daydream Scent

Gain Flings Plus Ultra Oxi

Gain Flings Plus Odor Defense

Tide Pods Original

Tide Pods Spring Meadow Scent

Tide Pods Light

Tide Simply Pods Plus Oxi Boost

Tide Pods Clean Breeze Scent

Tide Pods Free & Gentle

Tide Pods Oxi

Tide Pods Ultra Oxi

Ace Pods Clean Breeze

Ace Pods Spring Meadow

Ariel Pods Alpine Breeze

To see if a bought product is on the recalled list, check the lot code on the bottom of the package. Lot codes for the recalled products are listed on the company’s website.

Consumers should also contact Procter & Gamble to receive a full refund given on a prepaid debit card. The company is also providing a free replacement child-resistant bag and even a cabinet latch in order to safely store the product.







Contact Procter & Gamble

By phone: 833-347-5764 from Monday through Friday, 9 AM ET to 6 PM ET, Saturday, 9 AM ET to 5:30 PM ET or online at pg.com/bags.







Why Are Laundry Detergent Pods Dangerous?

Laundry detergent pods hit the U.S. markets in 2012 and are popular because of their convenience. But they can pose a threat to young kids—especially because they can be mistaken for candy.

Shortly after the release of the pods, Nationwide Children’s Hospital found that more than 17,000 children under 6 years old swallowed, inhaled, or were exposed to the chemicals in the laundry detergent pods. More than 760 children were hospitalized and one died.

Then, unfortunately came the “Tide Pod Challenge” where teens were ingesting laundry pods as part of a TikTok challenge. But these are no joke.

Ingestion can lead to dyspnea, vomiting, diarrhea, and central nervous system depression. Skin contact can cause rashes, blisters, and burns. Exposure to the eyes can lead to conjunctivitis, corneal abrasions, or epithelial defects.

For families using laundry pods at home, it’s critical to store them out of sight of young children. A place that is high and able to be locked is best. This goes for any products with chemicals used in the home.

If your child does ingest a laundry pod, make sure to call poison control at 800-222-1222 and head to the emergency department. If your child appears unusually sleepy or is having a hard time breathing, it’s advised to call 911 immediately.

