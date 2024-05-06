Procrastinator's guide to Indiana's election: How to vote and what races are on the ballot

It's officially election week, which means it's time to make a voting plan for the May 7 primary election if you haven't already. Polls are open from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. local time Tuesday.

IndyStar pulled together a primer of what you need to know in order to vote if you live in Central Indiana.

How do I know if I'm registered to vote?

Voters can double check they are registered by going to indianavoters.in.gov and entering in their information.

If you are not yet registered to vote, it's too late to do so for the May primary. However, you can still register to vote in the November general election by going to indianavoters.in.gov.

Where can I vote?

In Marion County, voters can can cast a ballot at any vote center on Election Day. A list of available locations, as well as a map of sites, can be found at vote.indy.gov/vote-centers. Boone, Hendricks, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby and Hancock counties all allow voters to go to any vote center in the county as well.

Hamilton County residents have to vote at their assigned locations. You can find your voting location at indianavoters.in.gov.

What else to know before you head to the polls

Decide which party you want to vote for: In Indiana, voters don't register with a particular political party, which means once you get to the polls, you'll have to tell the poll workers whether you want to pull a Republican or Democratic ballot. What you pick will impact the number of contested races you get to vote on.

Bring your ID: Indiana law requires voters to show a government-issued photo ID that displays your name, photo and an expiration date of the last general election or later. Student IDs from an Indiana state school, not a private university, will work as long as they meet the above criteria.

What races will be on my ballot?

This year the following elected positions are up for election:

But, not everyone will have a choice for every elected position. Some races are uncontested or feature no candidates. You can see who all will be on your specific ballot at indianavoters.in.gov.

Who is running for governor?

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, former Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers, Fort Wayne entrepreneur Eric Doden, former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill and mom-of-five Jamie Reitenour are running for governor on the Republican ballot.

IndyStar profiled each of the Republican candidates:

Jennifer McCormick, the former state schools superintendent, is the only choice on the Democratic ballot for governor.

Will I have a choice for U.S. Senate or president?

That depends on whether you pull a Republican or Democratic ballot.

For president, President Joe Biden is the only choice for the Democratic nominee. Meanwhile, Republicans can technically choose between former President Donald Trump and former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley. Haley, though, dropped out of the race after she had qualified for Indiana's ballot.

For U.S. Senate, U.S. Rep. Jim Banks is the only Republican candidate who will be on the ballot. Democrats will have a choice between Rep. Marc Carmichael and Valerie McCray.

What other races should I read up on?

The following primary congressional races are poised to be competitive, two of which are located in central Indiana.

Republican 3rd Congressional District primary : With Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Banks running for one of Indiana’s U.S. Senate seats, eight Republican candidates are running for the northeast Indiana district. Nonprofit executive Tim Smith, former Allen County Circuit Court judge Wendy Davis, former 3rd District Rep. Marlin Stutzman and state Sen. Andy Zay had raised the most money by mid-April, including personal loans.

Republican 5th Congressional District primary : Nine Republican candidates are running for the this district, which stretches from Hamilton County north to Grant County. U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz and Noblesville State Rep. Chuck Goodrich are the frontrunners, according to internal polling.

Republican 6th Congressional District primary: U.S. Rep. Greg Pence decided not to seek reelection in this district that includes the southern portion of Marion County, which has led to a contentious Republican primary between seven candidates. Former Republican mayoral nominee Jefferson Shreve, state Rep. Mike Speedy, state Sen. Jeff Raatz, former lawmakers John Jacob and Bill Frazier, businessman Jamison Carrier and Darin Childress are running.

Republican 8th Congressional District primary: U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon is also not seeking reelection. Seven Republicans are running for the southwestern Indiana district. State Sen. Mark Messmer, R-Jasper, and former U.S. Rep. John Hostettler are the frontrunners.

There are a number of competitive Statehouse races, too. Three Hamilton County Republican primary races feature no incumbent lawmaker this year, due to the departures of state Reps. Jerry Torr, Donna Schaibley and Chuck Goodrich.

