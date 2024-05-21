Your procrastinator’s guide to voting in the 2024 primary election in Kentucky

Forgot there was a primary election in Kentucky today? You might not be alone.

Though this year’s no-excuse early voting period drew more voters than 2023, Secretary of State Michael Adams said recently he doesn’t expect a strong turnout for the May 21 primary.

Early voting concluded across Kentucky Saturday, May 18, and election officials processed more voters during the three-day period than last year, according to Adams. In a tweet, he reported 75,204 Kentuckians voted during the in-person, no-excuse period, a total that doesn’t account for excused early voting and mail-in balloting.

75,204 Kentuckians took advantage of no-excuse early voting in this primary election, up from 72,754 in May 2023. Like last year, most early voters were Republicans, but there's nothing political about choosing the voting method most convenient for you. — Michael Adams, KY Secretary of State (@KYSecState) May 20, 2024

Adams has encouraged widespread use of the early voting period as it faced potential legislative repeal this year, though the bill attempting to do so was defeated.

The “light turnout” expected Tuesday will likely mirror equally low participation in past primaries, but should lend itself to short wait times at the polls, Adams said.

In Fayette County, fewer voters requested mail-in ballots for this primary than last year, County Clerk Susan Lamb told the Herald-Leader last week. Around 1,800 county residents made plans to vote that way this year, down from more than 1,900 in May 2023.

If you still need to cast your ballot, or you simply prefer to do so on Election Day, here’s what you need to know to make sure your vote is counted.

When are polls open on Primary Election Day in Kentucky?

Polls in Kentucky are open statewide from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time, meaning polls in the far western part of the state will close an hour later than those on Eastern Standard Time. All voters in line by 6 p.m. will be able to cast their ballot.

In addition, secure county dropboxes for mail-in ballots will also close at 6 p.m.

How do I find my polling place in Kentucky?

On Election Day, voters must generally visit their assigned precinct to cast a ballot. Counties that offer vote centers offer an exception, however. If your county offers a vote center or centers, any registered voter in that county can also cast a ballot at one of those locations.

You can use the state’s online polling place locator tool to see voting locations by county.

In addition to 135 polling places, Fayette County is offering vote centers this year at all six Lexington Public Library locations. The vote centers will be open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., just like regular precinct locations.

You can also visit govote.ky.gov to research your voter registration and polling place.

Do I need to be registered to vote in Kentucky to cast a ballot?

Yes, to vote in the primary, you must have been registered in the state no later than April 22.

Additionally, the state conducts closed primaries, so you can only vote in the primary of the party you are registered with. You cannot change your party affiliation on Election Day and must have been registered with the party as of Dec. 31, 2023.

Can I still vote early? Can I still return my mail-in ballot?

Early voting has ended in Kentucky and you cannot get an absentee-by-mail ballot at this point.

However, if you already requested a mail-in ballot, you still have time to return it. It must be postmarked or delivered to your county’s dropbox by 6 p.m. Tuesday. You can also return it in person at your clerk’s office or a polling place if necessary.

Do I need a photo ID to vote in Kentucky?

Yes, you need photo identification to vote in Kentucky. The state’s voter ID law has been in place for several election cycles, and there are a variety of IDs that qualify.

If you do not have a valid photo ID, visit your polling place and speak with an election official about your options.

Does Kentucky have accommodations for voters at polling places?

Yes. Under Kentucky law, voters with a disability, those who are blind or visually impaired and those who cannot read or write English have the right to assistance when casting a ballot.

If you require assistance to fill out your ballot or another accommodation to fulfill your right to vote, you or your representative should speak with an election official or contact your county clerk’s office.

Those in need of assistance at the ballot box are entitled under the law to assistance from an individual of their choice or two election judges working the polling place.

What is on the ballot May 21? Where can I research the candidates?

A slew of primary races are on Tuesday’s ballot, including congressional, state house and senate, judicial and other local primaries.

If you need to get caught up, be sure to check out the Herald-Leader’s comprehensive Voter Guide, our candidate endorsements or this how-to on finding candidate information and sample ballots.

What’s the weather going to be like for Primary Election Day in Central Kentucky?

Tuesday is expected to be warm and sunny in Lexington, according to the latest seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service.

The high is expected to be near 88 degrees Fahrenheit, with winds around 7 to 9 mph. A chance of rain doesn’t return to the forecast until Wednesday.

Dry and sunny weather is expected today and Tuesday. Daytime highs in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the 60s. #kywx #inwx pic.twitter.com/K4TMs2UvTq — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) May 20, 2024

Where can I find race results Tuesday night?

The Herald-Leader will be following Primary Election Day across the state all day online at kentucky.com and its various social channels.

Starting at 6 p.m. EST, we will offer live election results from the first returns.

Do you have a question about the 2024 election in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.