A procrastinator’s guide to Tuesday’s election: What’s it about? Can I vote? Get help here

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 21. Are you prepared?

If not, you can find everything you need to know to prepare to vote in this story, including what is on your ballot, how to register, how to make educated voting decisions, and how to find out if you candidates pulled through.

Here’s what you need to do to vote successfully:

Another election?

This one is the primary, where voters of each party will select from the individuals running on a party ticket. Republican voters can only select candidates running as Republicans, because the primary is closed. Democrats can vote only for Democratic candidates, and unaffiliated voters can also vote for Democrats.

Whichever candidate wins in the primary will face the challenger from the other party in the general election in November.

Voters across Idaho will see races for legislative districts, county government positions, and city, county, school district and special-district bonds and levies.

You can find the list of candidates and races in your city at IdahoStatesman.com/Election. You will also find stories about some of the contested races, campaign finance reporting and eventually election results.

How to register

You can easily find out if you are registered to vote, in case you forgot, at voteidaho.gov.

If you’re not registered, you can register at your polling place on Election Day. Find your polling place at voteidaho.gov too.

You must bring:

1. A photo identification (state issued ID, tribal card, U.S. passport or current student ID).

2. A state ID number.

3. Proof of residency (utility bill, lease, bank statement, etc.).

Registration is required if you’ve changed addresses since the last election. You can check the Idaho secretary of state’s website to see if you’re registered at your current address.

If you’re already registered to vote, you can head to your polling place with just an ID such as a driver’s license, state ID card, tribal card or U.S. passport.

What’s on my ballot?

On the ballot for voters in Ada and Canyon counties are primaries for legislative Districts 10-22 (but Districts 14, 17, 18 and 19 don’t have contested primaries). Also on the ballot in Ada County are primaries for County Commission seats 1 and 3. In Canyon County, primaries for commission seats 1 and 3 are on the ballot, along with a contested race for prosecuting attorney.

The city of Nampa is running a transportation bond, which will be on ballots for voters living in Nampa city limits, and Canyon County is running an ambulance district bond, which will be on all Canyon County ballots.

Several school districts are turning to voters for two years’ worth of supplemental operating funds. West Ada seeks $27.7 million, Kuna $10.6 million and Caldwell $4.1 million.

You can view your sample ballot on your county’s election website. Canyon County voters can find it at elections.canyoncounty.id.gov by clicking on “Sample Ballot.” Ada County voters can find it at adacounty.id.gov/elections by scrolling down and clicking on “View My Ballot.”

How do I make educated decisions?

The Statesman has an online Voter Guide. Candidates in contested races for the Idaho Legislature and county government answered our questions. You’ll find photos and bios there too.

At IdahoStatesman.com/Election, you’ll also find links to our news and feature stories, including exclusive investigative and watchdog reporting.

Where is my polling place? When should I vote?

You can find your polling place also on the county elections websites. On Ada County’s elections website, click “Voter Information” and scroll down to click on “Where to Vote.” There, you will put your address in and the website will show you which polling place to visit on Tuesday.

On Canyon County’s elections website, click “Voter Lookup” and there you will put your address in and the website will show you where to vote.

All polling locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

How will I find out who won?

Your favorite Statesman reporters are committed to staying up late to bring you election results Tuesday night. Watch for vote tallies, stories and photos at IdahoStatesman.com.

