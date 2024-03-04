Proclamations sought on Symmes Creek efforts

Mar. 4—LCCD services hosted at commission meeting

Members of Symmes Creek Restoration Committee made their case to the Lawrence County Commission, hoping for a proclamation from the commission to aid with their fundraising and promotion efforts.

Joseph Benning, with the committee, said SCRC was founded in 1977 to promote "sound stewardship and ecological practices of the Symmes Creek Watershed by emphasizing the beauty and recreation activities we have in our community."

Benning said the goal of the committee is to promote eco-tourism through paddling and trails on the watershed.

One reason he said he was approaching the commission is because he felt the state had not properly recognized the watershed in its Paddle Ohio initiative.

"There's not one waterway south of Interstate 70 on their website," he told the commissioners.

Benning said the committee is seeking additional funding in establishing new trails.

He asked the commissioners if they would be willing to issue a proclamation recognizing the committee's efforts that could aid in this.

Commission president Colton Copley, noted at this point that the meeting was running long and an executive session still had to take place, told Benning they would be willing and said they would work on this over the next few weeks before it is needed. He asked Benning to come up with language for such a proclamation.

Commissioner Mike Finley praised the group's efforts and also expressed his willingness to do a proclamation. He also encouraged the public to visit one of the paddling events SCRC hosts. He also noted that the commission had set side money this year for cleaning the boat ramps on the watershed.

"We appreciate everything you and would love to work with you," he said.

This week's meeting of commission was particularly packed, as it was time for a special recognition.

"We're always excited when the day comes every year for this proclamation," Copley told the crowd gathered at this week's meeting of the commission.

The chambers were full of guests as the commission, as it does each year, declared its support for those with developmental disabilities.

The commissioners approved a proclamation declaring March as Developmental Disabilities Month in Lawrence County.

"We really appreciate support of county government in recognizing this national recognition," Julie Monroe, superintendent for Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities, said.

Monroe noted that LCDD operates Open Door School in the county, as well as provides service for the lifespan of adults with developmental disabilities in the county.

With Monroe to accept the proclamation was Crystal Music, one of the adults served by LCDD.

"I do Chilifest on March 9," she said after her introduction, referring to the agency's fundraising event coming up on Saturday, March 9, at Open Door School. "We do it every year and we won last the five years. I love going out and going to activities."

Following the proclamation, the commissioners and all of the guests went out and took a group photo under the courthouse dome.

"In other business, the commission:

—Approve the meeting minutes of the meeting held on Feb. 13, as corrected.

—Approved the following floodplain permits submitted by the Soil and Water Conservation District: — New: 2024-736 Donald Rigney-Filling & grading, culvert, stream maintenance, clearing and grubbing projects located at 1090 County Road 121. — Renewal: 2024-737 Lawrence County Engineer-Bridge replacement project located on Township Road 101-0.40.

—Approve appropriations and transfers dated Feb. 20, under $50,000.00 submitted by Dylan — —Approves the motion to rescind the administrative contract for the Lawrence County Senior Center between Lawrence County Commissioners and the Lawrence County Port Authority, requested Bentley, pending prosecutor approval.

—Approved and signed a new administrative contract for the Lawrence County Senior Center between Lawrence County Commissioners and the Lawrence County Port Authority, requested by Bentley, pending prosecutor approval.

—Approved and signed the 2023 State of Ohio Community Development Block Grant Program Agreement from Sept. 1, 2023 — Oct. 31, 2024, pending prosecutor approval, submitted by Michelle Throckmorton, CAO community development director.

—Appointed Ron McClintock to the Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission for a new three-year term from March 1, 2024, Feb. 28, 2027, submitted by Kim Carrico, S&W urban/education specialist.

—Appointed Katrina Keith as a voting representative and Greg Kline as a voting alternate for CEBCO annual membership meeting.

—Received and filed the statistics for the Lawrence County Animal Shelter for 2023, submitted by Denise Paulus, shelter director.

—Received and filed the Certificate of County Auditor that the total appropriations do not exceed the official estimate of resources.

—Approved and signed the Subgrant Award Agreement number 2023-JG-A01-6284 project total $22,654.73, submitted by David Marcum, of the Lawrence County Prosecutors' office.

—Hired Seth Summers as a part-time enforcement officer for the Lawrence County Animal Shelter, effective Feb. 28.

—Appointed Jeff Eastham, Aaron Heighton and DeAnna Holliday to the Lawrence County Port Authority.

—Met in executive session with Bentley, Keith and Jamie Murphy regarding collective bargaining.