Procession scheduled for fallen deputy constable

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A final salute procession will be held to honor the life and legacy of Deputy Constable Alan M. Dickerson on Tuesday, May 14, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Dickerson died May 3 from a medical issue, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The procession will include multiple agencies and will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14.

The procession will travel by the Sheriff’s Office headquarters, 3850 Justice Dr.; the El Paso County Jail Annex; the Region VIII Training Academy; the Montana Patrol Station; and Motor Pool.

Participating agencies will include constable precincts, the Sheriff’s Office, the El Paso Police Department, the Horizon Police Department, the El Paso Fire Department and others.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Dickerson was an eight-year veteran of the U.S. Army, worked for 25 years with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and was a five-year veteran with the El Paso County Constable’s Office, Precinct Six.

