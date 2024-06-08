Procession, memorial service planned Saturday for fallen Gila River officer

A public memorial service for fallen Gila River police Officer Joshua Briese is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, with a procession in his memory beginning at 8:10 a.m. through Chandler and Gilbert, according to the Gila River Police Department.

The service at Sun Valley Community Church, 5545 S. Lindsay Road in Gilbert, is open to the public.

The procession will begin at 8:10 a.m. at Valley of the Sun Mortuary, 19040 E. Chandler Heights Road in Chandler. It will head east, then north on McQueen Road, then east on Ocotillo Road to Lindsay Road and the church.

Parking spaces are limited at the church, but overflow parking is available just east at Robert Rice Elementary School.

Road closures will be in effect during the procession, according to Chandler and Gilbert police.

A private memorial was held for Briese on Thursday night.

He was killed and another officer injured after responding to a disturbance at a home early June 1 in Santan, District 4, of the Gila River Indian Community. Briese had been with the department for less than a year.

The disturbance involved a large crowd, and multiple gunshots were fired. Alicen Apkaw, 23, died from gunfire, and three other people were injured.

Two suspects have been arrested in the shootings.

To make a donation in memory of Briese, contributions can be made through the AZ 100 Club at https://www.100club.org/donate/.

