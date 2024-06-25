Procession held for off-duty firefighters killed in ATV accident

A community gathered on Tuesday to honor two firefighters who died in an ATV accident last week.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia confirmed that the accident happened Friday near Northfork, nearly three hours from where Daniel Sell and Jacob Steele volunteered at the Rowan Iredell Fire Department.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty was along the procession route between Statesville and Salisbury and spoke to people who knew the men, including Gavin Starnes who worked with Steele.

“He was somebody that put a smile on your face throughout the day,” Starnes said. “If we had a hot day and it was long, he was the one up there sweating and working.”

Outside the Cleveland Community Fire Department, Channel 9 could see where firefighters placed Sell’s turnout gear below the flag raised to honor the two men.

“We’re a brotherhood and that’s your extended family. It hurts,” said Captain Ryan Haglan with Cleveland Community Fire. “They’re going to be greatly missed, and we appreciate what they have done for the community.”

“It’s the least I can do besides pray for the family,” said Betty Sloan.

