Procession to Catawba County honors fallen corrections officer

The community gathered Thursday to honor one of the four heroes who died Monday afternoon in a shootout.

Corrections officer Alden Elliot was brought back to Hickory in a procession Thursday morning. Dozens lined the roads as people showed their support for the brave men. Some even set up chairs and flags hours before the procession arrived in Catawba County.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the long procession of police and emergency vehicles heading north on Highway 16 to Catawba County. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned that deputies escorted Elliott’s family, including his wife and son, to Charlotte and back.

A procession was held for Alden Elliott, one of the four officers killed in the line of duty Monday. Agencies and individuals saluted the cars that would take Elliott to his funeral in Catawba.

The deputies all wore black bands over their badges to remember Elliott and the other officers killed Monday when they went to serve a warrant at an east Charlotte home.

Elliott and his family live in Newton, where he graduated from Newton-Conover High School. He was a U.S. Marine and for the past 14 years, worked for the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction. He was also on the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Task Force.

This photo provided by North Carolina Department of Corrections shows William Elliott, assigned with U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. Elliott was killed after a shootout that killed four law enforcement officers and wounded four others on Monday, April 29, 2024 in Charlotte, N.C. (North Carolina Department of Corrections via AP)

This photo provided by North Carolina Department of Corrections shows Samuel Poloche, assigned with U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. Poloche was killed after a shootout that killed four law enforcement officers and wounded four others on Monday, April 29, 2024 in Charlotte, N.C. (North Carolina Department of Corrections via AP)

>> Faherty spoke with several people along the 35-mile route back to Newton about why they wanted to be there Thursday morning. Hear what they had to say on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.

A memorial service with military honors to celebrate Elliott’s life will be held at 6 p.m. on May 9 at the Tarlton Complex on the campus of Catawba Valley Community College. That auditorium can hold as many as 2,000 people.

