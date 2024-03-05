This process uses heat to turn plastic into flammable fuel. Legislators want to ban it in RI.

PROVIDENCE – Three years ago, after state regulators rejected a proposal in West Warwick to build a medical waste-to-energy plant, Gov. Dan McKee went a step further and signed a statewide ban on similar facilities that would use extreme heat to break down used gloves, syringes and tubing from hospitals and health centers into flammable gas, oil and tar.

Now, legislators are trying to rule out any possibility that the same high-temperature process, known as pyrolysis, that the controversial MedRecycler facility would have used could be used to turn other types of plastic garbage into energy.

Rep. Michelle McGaw is proposing a blanket prohibition in the state on all plants that would burn plastic trash directly or use pyrolysis, gasification or similar processes to convert it into combustible fuels and other products.

She says that so-called “advanced recycling” plants would emit planet-warming greenhouse gases and produce potentially toxic air pollution. She says her legislation is needed now to head off ongoing efforts by the plastics industry to bypass regulatory oversight at the state and federal level by having such projects reclassified as a type of manufacturing.

“It’s not recycling. It’s not manufacturing. It’s waste disposal and management,” the Portsmouth Democrat said at a recent committee hearing on her bill. “The answer to our plastic problem is not to create a new stream of need for more plastics, with potentially harmful effects, but it should be to limit single-use plastics, turning off the tap much like turning off the water in a tub when it’s overflowing.”

Chemical industry opposes ban on pyrolysis

Representatives of the plastics industry pushed back against McGaw’s characterization of pyrolysis. The process, they argue, breaks plastics down into their chemical building blocks so they can be reused in other ways. They say that pyrolysis is different from incineration because, though it happens at high temperatures, it does not involve oxygen, so strictly speaking, there's no combustion.

As for pollutants, they say, advanced recycling would be subject to federal environmental laws.

“It supports continued progress toward zero waste and sustainability goals for communities and states,” Margaret Gorman, senior director for the Northeast Region for the American Chemistry Council, said in a letter to the House Committee on Environment and Natural Resources.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced that it is considering the potential development of rules governing pyrolysis and gasification. In the meantime, at the urging of lobbyists in the plastics industry, states are easing the way forward for projects using the processes.

Twenty-four states so far have passed advanced recycling bills, including three last year that redefined it as manufacturing rather than solid waste management. Bills have been filed in two other states this year that would do the same.

Effort to ease the way for pyrolysis in RI stalled

An effort to do something similar in Rhode Island died two years ago after winning passage in the Senate but failing to advance in the House. Environmental advocates and the state Department of Environmental Management opposed the bill because they said it would have made it easier to build pyrolysis plants by exempting them from the stringent rules governing solid waste that led to the rejection of the MedRecycler proposal.

In response to the 2022 legislation promoting pyrolysis, McGaw filed legislation banning pyrolysis facilities, but it didn’t move forward that year or again in 2023.

At the hearing last week, several members of the environment committee voiced support for the ban, as did representatives of Clean Water Action, the Conservation Law Foundation, BLM RI PAC and other groups, either through oral or written testimony.

Kevin Budris, deputy director of the nonprofit Just Zero, said that no matter what names are used, all the high-heat processes that break down plastics are essentially burning or melting them.

“The bottom line is that all of these types of facilities are toxic. They are all climate-damaging,” he said. “And they have no place here in Rhode Island, near homes, schools, parks, waterways, anything.”

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI advocates want to ban pyrolysis in the state, saying process it toxic