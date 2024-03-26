Process to demolish Huyser House begins in Laketown

With a work contract approved by the township, the process of demolishing Huyser House is getting underway.

LAKETOWN TWP. — With a work contract approved by the township, the process of demolishing Huyser House is getting underway.

Laketown Township’s Parks and Recreation Commission voted unanimously to demolish the home in November. A bid for the work was approved by the full township board March 13. Specialized Demolition of Hamilton will be paid $29,845 for the project.

Parks Chair Brad Laninga updated commissioners on the process Wednesday, March 20, the first meeting since the board signed off. He said an asbestos survey on the property has started and is the first step in tearing down the house.

Actual demolition could happen in about a month-and-a-half, according to a release from the township, but an official timeline hasn't been set.

In addition to the survey, Brett Grams from the township’s facilities operations will make sure utilities are disconnected and crews will cap the well and pump the septic tank.

A permit for the demolition must be acquired, as well.

Laninga has been in touch with the Land Conservancy of West Michigan, which holds a perpetual easement on the property. Any changes to the land must follow the terms of the easement. The conservancy said all demolished material must be removed from the site.

Several commissioners said they’re sad to see the house go during Wednesday’s meeting.

“While this decision makes me sad, it was not a decision we took lightly, and this is a health and safety issue,” said Commissioner Anne Brand. “It’s hard when a place you loved and have great memories of gets torn down. I respect that this is definitely hard for some people.”

Huyser House was donated to Laketown Township along with 102 acres of land, now Huyser Farm Park, in 2001.

