The problem with the claim that Trump is on a 'dictatorial path'

Back when he was a Republican senator, Attorney General Jeff Sessions once called President Obama an “emperor.” Republican Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey once called him a “dictator.” Four years ago Donald Trump, too, was part of the chorus.

“Why is @BarackObama constantly issuing executive orders that are major power grabs of authority?” Mr. Trump tweeted in 2012, pointing to a defense-related order.

Now that Trump is president, and has unleashed his own wave of executive actions, Republicans have responded with applause, Democrats with alarm.

With great flourish, Mr. Trump has signed one executive order and memorandum after another. Some undo actions by Mr. Obama, such as last week’s reversal of protections for transgender students.

Others push into new territory, and have elicited an uproar – foremost a temporary ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries and indefinite suspension of Syrian refugee resettlement. The measure is now legally on hold, and the administration is expected to release a new version this week.

Trump administration directives aimed at more aggressive enforcement of the nation’s immigration laws have also instilled fear in immigrant communities, and anxiety among their supporters. Trump adviser Stephen Miller only deepened the fear when he asserted on TV that presidential powers on national security “will not be questioned.”

Some voters express deep concern that Trump is a nascent autocrat, and see his actions through that lens.

But so far there is no evidence that he has gone further in his use of executive power than President Obama, some of whose actions were overturned by the Supreme Court. While federal courts suspended Trump's travel ban while they consider its constitutionality, it remains to be seen whether Trump's actions will withstand legal scrutiny in the nation's highest court.

“The idea that we’re off on an unprecedented dictatorial path?” says Steven Schier, a presidential scholar at Carleton College in Northfield, Minn. “No. Not happening. Not yet. Maybe down the road, but not now.”

If Trump, for example, were to insist that his “travel ban” was constitutional, and he ignored the courts and demanded that his administration enforce the ban as originally written, that would be an authoritarian move, says Professor Schier.

“What is he doing instead? He’s rewriting it to make it acceptable to the courts and to more people in the political system,” Schier says. “That doesn’t sound like an unprecedented dictatorial path.”

WEIGHING TRUMP'S WORDS, AS WELL AS ACTIONS

In a way, Trump is behaving like many other American presidents. From George Washington on, presidents have invoked the Constitution in issuing orders that don’t require congressional approval. At times, the courts have shot them down. But more often, executive actions have stood, effectively carrying the power of law.

Of course, in other ways, Trump is an utterly atypical president – with his tweets, his misstatements of fact, his attacks on the media, his emphasis at times on quick action over careful planning. And he faces major pushback from liberals and other voters who see his treatment of undocumented immigrants, Muslims, and transgender people as unfair, inhumane, and undemocratic.

“Trump made all these utterances as a candidate that sounded dictatorial,” says Schier. “But look at what he’s doing, not what he’s saying. And what he’s doing is not out of bounds or unusual for a new president.”

Others argue that the words matter, however – as a signal of where he intends to take the country.

“Trump and the people around him have been quite open about their desire to smash the system,” says Ken Mayer, a political scientist at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Mr. Mayer points to remarks Thursday by top Trump adviser Stephen Bannon at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, in which he talked about “the deconstruction of the administrative state” – that is, cuts to government agencies and the slashing of regulations.

“If you look at these cabinet appointees, they were selected for a reason and that is the deconstruction” of the administrative state, Mr. Bannon said, referring to the proliferation of regulations that many conservatives see as usurping Congress’s authority.